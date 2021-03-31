Shaheer Sheikh Feels His Mother Was Expecting A Girl Before His Birth; Here's Why

Popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh, on his 37th birthday, took to his social media handle and shared a throwback picture to share what her mother was expecting before his birth. In Shaheer Sheikh's childhood picture, the baby Shaheer can be seen in the arms of his mother, in the backdrop of mountains. Instagramming the photo, he shared the context of it and wrote, "I guess my mom wanted a girl.. that’s me in the frock". In the photo, Shaheer can be seen wearing a blue-coloured frock.

A look at Shaheer Sheikh's childhood picture

The picture has received an overwhelming response from Shaheer's fans and followers as it has bagged more than 300k likes and is still counting. As the picture was shared on Shaheer's birthday, that is on March 26, many of his followers and friends from the TV fraternity extended wishes. Kundali Bhagya's Supriya Shukla wrote, "Such a nice pic" while his Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star Avinash asserted that this has happened with everyone. Meanwhile, his Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi co-actor Supriya Pilgaonkar also reacted and wrote, "so cute. . Frock or a jumper .... you are you and mom is mom". Nakuul Mehta and Shwetaa Khanduri also wrote birthday wishes for Shaheer.

A peek into Shaheer Sheikh's Instagram

The 37-year-old actor is not an avid social media user. However, he keeps his fans posted with his whereabouts. His media feed featured numerous self-portraits, selfies and throwback pictures. In his previous Instagram entry, which came on February 27, the actor was seen posing for a selfie. Captioning the photo, Sheikh had written, "Audition, first time in a long time".

On the professional front, Shaheer was last seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, which was a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show was aired for more than a year. Apart from Shaheer, the family-drama also featured Rhea Sharma and Rupal Patel in the lead. He is also known for his portrayal of Arjun in Star Plus' Mahabharat. After YRHPK, the actor has not shared the details of his upcoming projects, so far.

