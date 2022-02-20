Shaheer Sheikh, Nikki Tamboli Collab For Music Video; 'Coming To Set Temperatures Soaring'

After delivering hit music videos including O Dilbar Yaara and Mohabbat Hai, TV actor Shaheer Sheikh is now gearing up to feature in yet another track. However, this time he has joined hands with Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli. On Sunday, February 20, Shaheer Sheikh also took to social media to officially announce his upcoming project.

Shaheer Sheikh & Nikkin Tamboli's collaboration

In a new Instagram post, Shaheer shared a couple of photos with Nikki Tamboli to mark their collaboration. In the first photo, the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor looked dapper in a white turtleneck sweater. Meanwhile, Tamboli stunned in a red crop top. Another picture saw the two posing alongside their crew members. While making the announcement, Shaheer wrote, "We are coming to set the temperatures soaring.. #comingsoon @shahzeb_azad @ramjigulatiofficial @nikki_tamboli." Check out the post below:

As soon as the news surfaced online, it went viral in no time. With thousands of likes, fans of the celebs couldn't control themselves from expressing their excitement. A user said, "The temperature is already set high", another wrote, "Just can't wait." Hearts and fire emojis also flooded the comment section of the post. Take a look at how fans reacted here:

Speaking of Shaheer Sheikh's professional front, he recently featured alongside Ankita Lokhande in Pavitra Rishta- Its Never Too Late part 2. The plot of the show chronicles the unconditional love of Manav and Archana. The second part begins with the two living separately, however, their love for each other hasn’t changed at all. Will their love stand the test of time and destiny or will everything go in vain? The new show is the story of their reunion.

Previously, Shaheer starred opposite Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi in O Dilbar Yaara. His collab with Hina Khan for Mohabbat Hai was also much-appreciated by fans. Now, the announcement of a new music video has already garnered much anticipation from netizens. The details of the song and its premiere date is yet to be revealed. Talking about Nikki Tamboli, she was last seen in Titliaan songstress Afsana Khan's Behri Duniya.

Image: Instagram/@shaheernsheikh