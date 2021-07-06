Shaheer Sheikh On Reuniting With Erica Fernandes 'felt Like Shooting Never Stopped'

The return of Sony Entertainment's Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is one of the most talked-about topics among television series fans. Excited to watch the blazing chemistry between the two lead actors Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes, fans cannot help but wonder how they rekindled their off-screen romance after four years. However, the lead actor appeared quite relaxed while talking about returning to the sets of his upcoming show.

Shaheer Sheikh on reuniting with Erica Fernandes

According to the reports from Spotboye, the 37-year-old actor dished out on the details of acting with co-star Erica Fernandes after the four-year-long break. Soon to be seen in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3, Shaheer stated that it was easy to bring back the old chemistry with Erica and credited the makers for keeping the same team for the third season. Feeling a sense of déjà vu after coming on sets, the actor felt that the shooting had never stopped in the first place. He also revealed that the sets were the same and both the actors felt a sense of comfort while acting with each other.

Shaheer Sheikh on his character

While the fans are buzzing with excitement about the upcoming show, the actor gave out details on playing the brooding character of Dev in the drama. Providing a sneak peek into his character, Sheikh revealed that his character has gone through several changes which have added many layers to him. Initially struggling to essay the role, the actor assured his fans that he was getting better at portraying the complex character.

More on Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3

While the fans patiently wait for July 12 for the show to air its first episode, the actor shared several snippets from the show on his Instagram. The cast of the show Erica Fernandes, Vaebhav Singh and Prerna Panwar got together to participate in a fun internet dance challenge. In the video, the squad was seen dancing on Justin Wellington's Iko Iko. Shaheer also shared multiple promotional bits from the upcoming show to intensify the fans' anticipation. Supriya Pilgaonkar will also be seen reprising her role as Dev's mother.

IMAGE- SHAHEER SHEIKH'S INSTAGRAM

