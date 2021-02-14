Shaheer Sheikh Or Rajat Tokas: Who Plays Historic Characters Better?

Television actors Shaheer Sheikh and Rajat Tokas have won millions of hearts with their performances. The actors have played several roles in historic and mythological shows and the audience has loved them. Shaheer Sheikh's shows like Jhansi Ki Rani and Mahabharat garnered him huge popularity. On the other hand, Rajat has mostly worked in historical shows like Jodha Akbar and Dharam Veer and has become the audience's favourite when it comes to such roles. Here is a look at which actor is better at playing a historic character.

Shaheer Sheikh's shows

Shaheer Sheikh in 2010 was seen playing the role of Nanasaheb in the show Jhansi Ki Rani. However, the role was small and he managed to bag a major role as Arjuna is Mahabharat. His performance as Arjuna was loved by the audience. The plot was based on the Indian epic Mahabharat. He was highly appreciated for his role and his friendship with Krishna aka Saurabh Raj Jain was loved by their fans. The show originally aired from 2013-2014. However, it gained immense popularity again during the COVID-19 pandemic when Star Plus regularly aired it. He was also nominated several times for the best actor in lead roles as Arjuna.

He was then seen in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali as the lead role of Saleem. The plot focused on the sweet love story of Salim and Anarkali played by Sonarika Bhadoria. Most recently, the actor was seen playing the role of Veer Singh in the show Paurashpur on ZEE5. The show narrated the show of the 16th century when women weren't allowed to take decisions. It takes a turn when Queen Meerwati challenges Bhadrapratap Singh's plans to destroy the enemy.

Rajat Tokas' shows

Ever since Rajat Tokas has started his career on television, he is known for his historical characters. He made his debut with Sai Baba as Tantya and was later seen in Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan as young Prithviraj Chauhan. The audience loved how courageous his role was and missed him after his character grew up. He was then seen in Dharam Veer as Veer. The show also featured Vikrant Massey as Dharam. It was a fictional tale of two princes and their adventurous paths.

He then featured in Jodha Akbar as Jalaluddin Mohammad Akbar. The show produced by Ekta Kapoor starred Paridhi Sharma. and was based on the political marriage of Akbar and Jodha Bai. Rajat won several television awards for his role as Akbar. Lastly, he was seen in Chandra Nandini which starred Shweta Basu Prasad as a princess Nandni and him as Chandragupta. The show was loosely based on the lives of the two characters.

