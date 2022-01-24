Shaheer Sheikh Pays Emotional Tribute To His Father Who Succumbed To COVID-19

Actor Shaheer Sheikh is mourning the loss of his father Shahnawaz Sheikh who breathed his last on January 20 after contracting COVID-19. The actor's father was reportedly kept on a ventilator and was in a critical condition as Shaheer had sought love and prayers from his fans. The actor recently took to his social media to mourn his loss, and penned an emotional note to his late father.

Shaheer Sheikh's emotional tribute to his father

Taking to his Instagram on January 24, the 37-year-old actor shared pictures of his father Shahnawaz Sheikh where he is seen smiling. He began the note by writing, ''There is greatness in patience, kindness and humility…There is happiness in giving to others…And there is peace in honesty…If there was ever a manual on the most incredible person, my dad was it.''

He admitted that losing his father was the most painful phase in his life as he wrote, ''To lose him, to watch him go away has been the most painful phase of my life. He has left a void. In my heart. In my life.'' However, the actor remembered the teachings and lessons he learnt from his late father and the meaning that it gave to his life.

Shaheer Sheikh added, ''But before that, he has filled my life with meaning and purpose. He has filled it with so much love and compassion , that I don’t think there is any space for resentment. I’ve been blessed to watch the glorious life he lived, to witness the love he gave to one and all, to see the respect he had for everyone big or small.''

The Pavitra Rishta 2 actor also believed that a part of his late father will always live on in him as he concluded, ''There is no goodbye here papa, because a part of you will always live on in me. Thank you for choosing me to be your son. There can be no bigger honor. #loveYouPapa.''

The actor's friends and fans were quick to send love and support to the mourning actor as Ashnoor Kaur commented, ''Stay strong bhaiya, may he rest in peace'' while a netizen wrote, ''Shaheer i can totally feel the pain...But I am sure Uncle will spread the happiness Up There also...🙏🙏🙏''

Image: Instagram/@shaheernsheikh