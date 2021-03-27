Shaheer Sheikh Receives Loving Birthday Wish From His Reel Mother Supriya Pilgaonkar

Actress Supriya Pilgaonkar, who played the role of Shaheer Sheikh’s mother in the Sony TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, wished the actor in the sweetest way on his birthday. She posted a picture of the two of them on her Instagram, to which Shaheer Sheikh also gave a heartfelt reply. Take a look at the post here:

Shaheer Sheikh, one of the most loved actors of the Hindi television industry, celebrated his 37th birthday on March 26. On the actor’s birthday, his reel life mother, Supriya Pilgaonkar, posted a picture with him on her Instagram handle, and wrote in the caption: “I will always have your back !!! Happy birthday sunny boy !!” To this lovely wish, Shaheer Sheikh also had a reply just as sweet, that he posted in the comments. A lot of their fans also sent good wishes in the comments for Shaheer Sheikh’s birthday. Take a look at Shaheer Sheikh’s reply and his fans’ wishes:

In the Sony TV show, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, which aired on the channel from February 2016 - November 2017, Shaheer Sheikh played the lead role of Dev Dixit. Actress Erica Fernandes played the lead role of Dr Sonakshi Bose, opposite Shaheer Sheikh. Supriya Pilgaonkar starred Ishwari Tripathi Dixit, Dev Dixit’s mother.

Shaheer Sheikh’s Workfront

Shaheer Sheikh has been a successful actor, not only in the Hindi television industry but also in the Indonesian television industry. He has also starred as the lead actor in two Indonesian films. He began his acting career in 2009, with Hindi TV serial, Kya Mast Hai Life, on Disney Channel. He then went on to star in multiple shows, for which he received a lot of love.

Among all of Shaheer Sheikh’s serials, his most well-known fiction shows are Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, and Navya...Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal. Also, his role as Arjun in Mahabharat (2013) and as Salim in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, remains his most acclaimed roles to date. Shaheer Sheikh also made his OTT debut in the ZEE5 show Paurashpur, in 2020.

Image source: Supriya Pilgaonkar Instagram

