Shaheer Sheikh Recites Shayari On Life, Hina Khan Calls Him A 'cheater' | WATCH

ITV actor Shaheer Sheikh, on Wednesday, took to his verified social media handle and shared a short video of himself while reciting his original Shayari. Interestingly, the video is a compilation of short clips of the actor where he can be seen playing and roaming around snow. Writing minimal in his caption, the actor wrote a Shayari, which he also recited in the video. It read, "Kuch khushk maayus si thi zindagi / Usne badlon mein bandh ke khushyan bhejdi.. / Humne chaha tha har pal ko jeena / Usne ek pal mein zindagi dedi". He also hashtagged "Mein Shayar Toh Nahi".

Shaheer Sheikh pen a Shayari on "life"

Within a couple of hours, the Mahabharat actor's video post managed to garner over 160k double-taps and is still counting. A section of fans went gaga over his words while getting his Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke character Abir Rajvash's vibes. "We were craving for your shayari's n here it is", wrote an Instagram while another added, "sucha serene view".

Meanwhile, another fan of the actor extended his wishes as his song Baarish Ban Jana bagged 70M views on YouTube. Among many others, his contemporary Hina Khan also commented and called him a "cheater". Seems like Sheikh had planned to visit Ladakh with Khan as while replying to the latter, the former wrote, "we will go to Kerala ok".

A peek into Shaheer Sheikh's Instagram

Interestingly, Hina and Shaheer often grab the attention of fans with their online fun banter. As the duo collaborated for their first professional project, music track Baarish Ban Jana, their media feed was flooded with BTS videos and photos. Hina never shied from teasing Shaheer. In one such BTS video, she even called him a "farzi Kashmiri" when he was unable to sing a folk song. In the video, Shaheer was seen lip-synching a song while a crew member sang it when Hina jokingly called him a fake Kashmiri.

A look into Shaheer Sheikh's shows

Apart from Baarish Ban Jana, Sheikh is making headlines for the third season of his popular show, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, also starring Erica Fernandez. On the other hand, it is reported that he will reprise the character of Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2.0, which was played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, the actor has not confirmed the news yet.

