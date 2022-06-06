Shaheer Sheikh Reveals Daughter's Face For First Time In 'adorable' Clip; Watch

Popular television actor Shaheer Sheikh often takes to his social media account and shares glimpses from his life with his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor and their daughter. The actor recently revealed the couple's daughter's name was Anaya but refrained from showing fans her face on social media. On Monday, for the first time, the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor revealed the little one's face and fans showered love on her.

Shaheer Sheikh reveals daughter's face on Instagram

The popular actor took to his social media handle on Monday and shared a clip featuring himself and Anaya enjoying some quality time together. Shaheer Sheikh was seen putting on his daughter's shoes for her and then carrying her up in the air before planting a kiss on her cheek. He then carried her upside down and the duo smiled from ear to ear. Shaheer captioned the post, "I like me better when I'm with you". Several fans, followers and friends of the actor took to the comments section and showered the 'adorable' father-daughter duo with love.

Watch the video here

Shaheer Sheikh's daughter

It was in September 2021, that Shaheer revealed he and his wife had welcomed their daughter into the world. He mentioned he was 'filled with immense gratitude as he shared a sweet picture of himself and Ruchikaa Kapoor smiling from ear to ear. In the post, he also revealed his daughter's name as he used a hashtag and broke the news. Soon after the post, wishes poured in for the happy family of three. The actor shared the news as he wrote, "Blessed with the gift of life. Filled with immense gratitude… need all your love and good wishes for the journey ahead. Keep us in your prayers"

The couple always covered their daughter's face with an emoticon as they shared glimpses of their family online. On the occasion of New Year 2022, Shaheer shared his first picture of the trio and covered his little one's face with a flower emoticon. He was seen in a colourful floral shirt, as he wrapped his arm around his wife and child and smiled from ear to ear.

