Shaheer Sheikh Shares Adorable Photos From Japan Trip With Daughter Anaya, Wife Ruchikaa

Shaheer Sheikh took to his Instagram handle to share pictures with wife Ruchikaa and daughter Anaya on a family vacation. The family of three are currently in Tokyo, Japan. Shaheer's Instagram post featured several pictures of the family out and about in Tokyo, enjoying the ongoing season of cherry blossoms. The pictures have won over the hearts of fans on social media, who showered the family with loving messages.

Shaheer Sheikh enjoys family in Japan

Shaheer's Instagram post featured a series of pictures and videos, showing the family having fun time on their trip to Tokyo, Japan. Some of the pictures even showed Shaheer and wife Ruchikaa hugging daughter Anaya as they posed for the camera. Other pictures included solo shots of either Ruchikaa or Shaheer cuddling Anaya. The post also included solitary shots of the cherry blossoms, giving Shaheer's fans and followers a peek into the family's lovely vacation.



None of the pictures, however, revealed Anaya's face. The TV actor has been careful to not expose his young child's face to the world. Even candid videos of the father-daughter duo, apart of the post, do not reveal the little one's face. Pictures of Shaheer, Ruchikaa and daughter Anaya, where the latter's face was visible, has been hidden with a few adorable emojis. Shaheer did not give away much in the caption and only used a heart, world and evil eye emoji to describe his feelings.

Shaheer's reel from Tokyo

A little while back, Shaheer had also shared a reel showing snippets of his family vacation in Tokyo. The reel captured the sights and scenes of Tokyo with the cherry blossoms in full bloom. Daughter Anaya could be seen walking in one of the clips, followed by Ruchikaa holding her, as she reached out for the cherry blossoms.

Shaheer Sheikh is currently headlining television serial, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa as Krishna Chaudhary. He married wife Ruchikaa Kapoor in 2020. The couple welcomed their daughter Anaya in September of 2021. They have been particular about not revealing the little one's face to the public.