Shaheer Sheikh Shares Adorable 'uncle And Niece' Moments On Social Media

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor Shaheer Sheikh has been melting the hearts of his followers by uploading adorable videos and photos of his toddler niece and nephew. The followers are loving the Uncle-niece interactions in the videos and could not get enough of the bond the two share. Check out these adorable videos of Shaheer Sheikh and his niece on the internet that will make you go 'awww'.

Here's a list of Shaheer Sheikh's adorable videos with his niece Aairah

The actor shares several videos and stories about his family on his Instagram. A fan account dedicated to the actor compiled the videos of Shaheer with his niece and uploaded them on Aairah's birthday. In the first video shared by the fan account, the 37-year-old actor can be seen holding his niece by his shoulder and the two of them scream cheerfully at the camera.

In the next video shared on the account, fans got to see another of Shaheer Sheikh's shenanigans with his niece Aairah where she appeared to have been biting down on his palm. The actor can be seen playfully protesting his niece but also offering his finger to bite on. Aairah was all smiles while playing with her uncle in the video. In another video, the duo enjoyed while playing a game of 'rock-paper-scissors with each other.

Shaheer Sheikh's Instagram photos with Aairah

The actor fondly shared pictures and videos of his niece and nephew on his Instagram. Recently, Aairah celebrated her birthday to which the actor shared an endearing photo of the child with a heartwarming caption. He wrote, 'In the face of adversity, At a time of uncertainty. Show each other kindness, And watch the world become a better place. For me #Aairah is the epitome of kindness. She was born with it'.

In another post, Shaheer shared an adorable picture of his niece and nephew, Aairah and Aadam, respectively. The duo were all smiles for the camera and donned traditional attire. The actor also shared a snap of the siblings playing together and sporting an identical smile for the picture.

IMAGE- SHAHEER SHEIKH'S INSTAGRAM

