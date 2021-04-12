Shaheer Sheikh To Parth Samthaan: Here's What The TV Celebs Were Up To Over The Weekend

Weekends are for winding down and enjoying and many people also use it to fraternize. Some of the actors from the television industry also had big plans for their weekend, while others used the weekend to just relax. Here is a list of a few actors from Shaheer Sheikh to Parth Samthaan who took to Instagram to share glimpses of their weekend.

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh, a television star, appears to have lost a substantial amount of weight over the years. He took to Instagram to share a photo of himself when he weighed 95 kilogrammes. Shaheer posted a photo of himself on a motorcycle, dressed in a blue T-shirt and track pants. He captioned his picture, "95kg #flashback."

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani took to Instagram on Saturday, April 10, 2021, where he can be seen exercising. He captioned his video by saying, “You want it work for it !!”. He further added the hashtags, “#saturdaymotivation #saturdaynight”. Arjun Bijlani can be seen wearing a pair of shorts and a tank top and has his hair pulled back with a hairband.

Ravi Dubey

Ravi Dubey posted a video of himself on Instagram on Sunday, April 11, 2021. The video saw the actor having some fun with his wife Sargun Mehta. The video begins with Ravi Dubey being the sole person on the screen while in very casual attire. It then flips to him and Sargun Mehta, both dressed very well and swaying along to the music.

Karanvir Bohra

Kanranvir Bohra posted a picture of himself spending the weekend with his cat. In the picture, the two can be seen comfortably lounging in bed with the expression of the cat changing as the pictures changed. Karanvir Bohra has captioned the picture by saying, “Chapter 2 : lesson 2. And though she be little... She is fierce”.

Parth Samthaan

On Sunday, April 11, 2021, Parth Samthaan took to Instagram to post his look from his upcoming project Mein Hero Bol Raha Hu. He can be seen in the attire of an army officer with a cigarette hanging off his lips and guns in both of his hands. He captioned his post by saying, “Can’t keep Calm as the Countdown begins 10 days to go !!!!!!! #maiherobollrahahu”.

Promo Image Source: Arjun Bijlani, Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan Instagram