Shaheer Sheikh, Wife Ruchikaa Enjoy Time In Disneyland With Daughter Anaya

Shaheer Sheikh is currently vacationing in Tokyo. He is accompanied by her wife Ruchikaa and their daughter Anaya. The TV actor became a child as he made the most of his time there. Shaheer shared a video on social media wherein he could be seen enjoying rides while exploring Disneyland with her baby girl. They seemed to be having a fun time while sitting on a merry-go-round and watched several shows. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor wore a checkered shirt and teamed it with a black jacket.

Captioning the photo, he wrote, "With love from Tokyo...I don't know who was more excited...Anaya going to Disneyland or me going to Disney land with Anaya. #Disneylandtokyo #disneyland #japan. Take a look at the post below:

Several celebrities and fans dropped their loving comments on his post. Sourabhraaj Jain, Anuj Sachdeva, and Shweta Khanduri among others dropped hearts on the post. Meanwhile, a fan wrote, "Thank you shaheer for giving us a glimpse of your daughter Anaya." "Wow, your daughter is too cute," penned another one. Yet another fan wrote, "OMG my heart. thank you so much for sharing some glimpses of our princess @shaheernsheikh."

For the unversed, Shaheer and Ruchikaa welcomed their little munchkin in September 2021. They have been sharing glimpses of the little one every now and then.

Upcoming projects of Shaheer Sheikh

Talking about his professional life, Shaheer Sheikh is currently playing the lead role of Kanha in the show Woh Toh Hai Albela alongside Hiba Nawab. Recently, he also reunited with his Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi co-star Erica Fernandes for a music video titled Woh Kashish.