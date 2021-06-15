Shaheer Sheikh Will Reportedly Play The Role Of 'Manav' In 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0'

The Zee TV show, Pavitra Rishta, which starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles, is getting a reboot, titled Pavitra Rishta 2.0. It has also been reported that actor Shaheer Sheikh will be taking up the role of Manav, which was earlier portrayed by Sushant Singh Rajput, in the reboot. Also, actor Ankita Lokhande will be reprising her role as Archana in Pavitra Rishta 2.0. Read on to know more about it.

Pavitra Rishta 2.0 cast to include Shaheer Sheikh?

Pinkvilla has reported that producer Ekta Kapoor has decided to make a reboot of the TV show Pavitra Rishta, for an OTT platform, as Pavitra Rishta 2.0. The report also says that actor Shaheer Sheikh has been cast to play the lead role of Manav, opposite Ankita Lokhande, and that Ekta Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande had decided on this 2.0 version of the show in July last year.

The TV show Pavitra Rishta had aired on Zee TV from June 2009 - October 2014, and right from the first few episodes, the show had gained huge popularity. Not only the show, but the actors, especially the leads, Sushant and Ankita, had garnered a lot of love from the audience. Sushant Singh Rajput in Pavitra Rishta had played the role of Manav till 2011. After that, he had gone on to pursue his career in the Hindi film industry. Two years after that, in 2013, he starred as a lead in his first Hindi feature film, Kai Po Che. After Sushant Singh Rajput exited the show, actor Hiten Tejwani had taken up the role of Manav. However, Sushant Singh Rajput had later returned to portray the role one last time, for the climax scene of Pavitra Rishta.

The 2.0 version of Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande's show, Pavitra Rishta, is also reported to be a tribute to the late actor by Ankita Lokhande and producer Ekta Kapoor. Actor Shaheer Sheikh, who is reportedly going to play the role of Manav, is well-known for portraying the role of the Pandava prince Arjun, in Mahabharat (2013). Shaheer Sheikh's shows, besides Mahabharat, that got him fame, include Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Navya, and Salim Anarkali.

