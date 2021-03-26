Shaheer Sheikh's Birthday: Here's List Of Indonesian TV Shows Of 'Mahabharat' Actor

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh is celebrating his 37th birthday today on March 26. The actor became a household name with his character Anant in Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal and also as Arjun in Mahabharat. Other TV shows where Shaheer's roles were loved by fans were Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali. Fans might not know that Shaheer has not only worked in the Indian Television industry but also in Indonesian television shows. On the occasion of Shaheer Sheikh's birthday, let us have a look at the Indonesian shows he has worked in.

Shaheer Sheikh's Indonesian TV shows

The New Eat Bulaga! Indonesia

The game show was aired in the year 2014 and Shaheer was the host. The show was based on the Philippines' longest-running show Eat Bulaga! that consisted of around 12000 episodes. The show is also available on YouTube.

Cinta di Langit Taj Mahal

In the year 2015, Shaheer played the lead role in the Indonesian television show titled Cinta Di Langit Taj Mahal. It translates to "Love in the sky of Taj Mahal". The soap opera consists of two seasons where Shaheer plays the role of Reehan Syahputra.

Aladin & Alakadam

In the year 2016, Shaheer went on to play the role of adult Aladin in the series Aladin & Alkadam. The show revolves around the journey of Aladin from being a child orphan to discovering Alkadam. The show consisted of one season and 17 episodes.

Jinny Oh Jinny Datang Lagi

In the year 2016, Shaheer made a guest appearance in the show Jinny Oh Jinny Datang Lagi. The show was based on a similar series that was aired in the early 2000s. The actor played the role of Prince Zamzaman in episode 24 and Mr Ammit in episode 25.

Malaikat Tak Bersayap

In the year 2017, Shaheer went on to play the role of Arya in the show Malaikat Tak Bersayap. He played the role of a male messenger from the sky who landed on the earth. His figure appeared to be that of a human and was named Arya. The show consists of 110 episodes.

