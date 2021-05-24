Shaheer Sheikh's Cryptic Image Has Fans Wondering If He's Expecting A Baby With Ruchikaa

Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor recently moved into a new house, which means that the couple has been devoting their time towards redecorating. Sheikh shared a picture of the current process on his Instagram handle on May 23, 2021. In the image, he showed his love for design by placing some of his favourite pieces together and showing his current view to his 4.2 million followers. In the photo, he placed a large frame containing a picture of mountains' silhouettes, a shiny stand bedazzled with tiny mirrors, a small foldable table holding an indoor plant and a unicorn plushy.

Shaheer Sheikh shares a glimpse of his new house

Shaheer's friends loved the look. They complimented him for his decorating skills. Shaheer's friend actor Kushal Tandon complimented him saying, "Is that your bedroom? Good job." His fans liked the setup as they called it a "beautiful view".

One important detail in the image caught everyone's attention, the unicorn soft toy. Actors Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sana Saeed and Kaveri Priyam exclaimed that they loved the little unicorn. Shaheer's fans too adored the unicorn toy. Many were compelled to ask if the toy meant that he was expecting a little baby with his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor.

Shaheer and his wife Ruchikaa tied the knot in a private ceremony on October 16, 2020, after dating each other for more than a year. The duo confirmed the news on November 27, 2020, with a sweet post on their Instagram handles. They looked dreamily into each other's eyes with a pink bouquet in their hand.

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor get married

On the professional front, Shaheer Sheikh confirmed that he would be back on Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi - Nayi Kahani with Erica Fernandes. The news was broken on his official Instagram handle on May 14, 2021. As shown in the promo, Dev, played by Shaheer and Sonakshi, played by Erica Fernandes are analysing their relationship as a couple. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi - Nayi Kahani will be available to watch on Sony TV. The show's release date is yet to be announced.

Shaheer Sheikh returns in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi - Nayi Kahani

Image: Shaheer Sheikh's Instagram

