Shaheer Sheikh's Father Critical Due To COVID Infection, Actor Asks Fans To Pray For Him

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh took to his social media handle and announced that his father had contracted the COVID virus and was in critical condition. Sheikh shared a photo of his father as he announced the news and asked fans to keep him in their prayers.

Shaheer Sheikh took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday and shared that his father had contracted the COVID virus and was admitted to the hospital. The actor also shared that his father's condition was critical and he was on the ventilator and asked fans to keep in their prayers. He wrote, "My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers."

My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers ..🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/z83Y6tigMs — Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) January 18, 2022

Fans quickly reacted to the news and left encouraging messages for him. One fan wrote, "Take care Shaheer Everything will be fine The almighty is with your family Praying for uncle's speedy recovery He will be fine soon." While another fan wrote, "He will recover soon don't worry Shaheer, Ur Dad is a superman he will be alright I will pray for him along with my family #Shaheer Sheikh."

Shaheer often shares his father and mother's photos on his Instagram. He had previously shared his father's photos to wish him on his birthday and wrote, "Thank you for leading by example. Thank you for instilling in us the right moral code and values.

#happy birthday papa."

