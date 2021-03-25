Last Updated:

Shaheer Sheikh's Fun Birthday Quiz To Take If You Call Yourself A True Fan

On the occasion of Shaheer Sheikh's birthday today, here are a few questions to answer, related to the actor's life, career and personal life. Read for more.

Written By
Vaishnavi Navalka
Image Source: Shaheer Sheikh/Instagram

Shaheer Sheikh is a popular TV and film actor, known for his shows  Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Mahabharat, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali. He began his career in the entertainment industry with a show on Disney Channel and went on to appear in several other TV shows. Apart from being a popular face in the Hindi industry, Shaheer is also known for his work in the Indonesian entertainment industry. On the occasion of Shaheer Sheikh's birthday today, here are a few questions to take based on the actor.

Shaheer Sheikh's quiz to take of you're a true fan

1. What did Shaheer Sheikh do before entering the acting industry?

  • Cricketer
  • Photography
  • Lawyer 

2. Which one of these are Shaheer Sheikh's Indonesian films?

  • Cinta Itu Buta
  • Anak Ambar
  • Turis Romantis

3. What was Shaheer Sheikh's first Disney Show?

  • Suite Life of Karan and Kabeer
  • Kya Mast Hai Life
  • Best of Luck Nikki

4. Shaheer Sheikh made his digital debut with which show?

  • Sacred Games
  • Paurashpur
  • Patal Lok 

5. For which of his epic shows, did Shaheer Sheikh undergo fitness, horse riding and weapon training?

  • Mahabharat
  • Dharmakshetra
  • Ramayan

6. Shaheer Sheikh's engagement to Ruchikaa Kapoor was a surprise for his fans, what does Ruchikaa do professionally?

  • Head of Balaji Films Division
  • Model
  • Actor

7. Which historic character is Shaheer Sheikh most popular for?

  • Lord Ram
  • Vishnu
  • Arjun

8. After appearing in several Indonesian shows, Shaheer made his comeback to Hindi shows with which show?

  • Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 
  • Paurashpur 
  • Teri Meri Love Stories

9. Which Indonesian show did Shaheer Sheikh make a debut with?

  • Panah Asmara Arjuna
  • Roro Jonggrang
  • Jinny Oh Jinny Datang Lagi

10. In which year did Shaheer Sheikh top the Times Most Desirable Men on TV?

  •  2017 
  • 2013
  • 20014

11. In which year did the actor earn 1st place in Fuze list of Most desirable men on TV?

  • 2019
  • 2017
  • 2018

12. What is Shaheer Sheikh lovingly called by his close friends and family members?

  • Shaheer
  • Sameer 
  • Cheeku

13. Shaheer Sheikh is a complete sport buff, which is his favourite sport?

  • Cricket
  • Football
  • Basketball

14. Which Indonesian actor was Shaheer Sheikh rumoured to be dating?

  • Ayu Ting Ting
  • Luna Maya
  • Julie Estelle

Answers:

  1. Photography
  2. Turis Romantis
  3. Kya Mast Hai Life
  4. Paurashpur
  5. Mahabharat
  6. Head of Balaji Films Division
  7. Arjun
  8. Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi
  9. Panah Asmara Arjuna
  10. 2017
  11. 2019
  12. Sameer
  13. Cricket
  14. Ayu Ting Ting

Image Source: Shaheer Sheikh/Instagram

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT