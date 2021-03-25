Shaheer Sheikh's Fun Birthday Quiz To Take If You Call Yourself A True Fan

Quick links:
Shaheer Sheikh is a popular TV and film actor, known for his shows Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Mahabharat, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali. He began his career in the entertainment industry with a show on Disney Channel and went on to appear in several other TV shows. Apart from being a popular face in the Hindi industry, Shaheer is also known for his work in the Indonesian entertainment industry. On the occasion of Shaheer Sheikh's birthday today, here are a few questions to take based on the actor.
1. What did Shaheer Sheikh do before entering the acting industry?
2. Which one of these are Shaheer Sheikh's Indonesian films?
3. What was Shaheer Sheikh's first Disney Show?
4. Shaheer Sheikh made his digital debut with which show?
5. For which of his epic shows, did Shaheer Sheikh undergo fitness, horse riding and weapon training?
6. Shaheer Sheikh's engagement to Ruchikaa Kapoor was a surprise for his fans, what does Ruchikaa do professionally?
7. Which historic character is Shaheer Sheikh most popular for?
8. After appearing in several Indonesian shows, Shaheer made his comeback to Hindi shows with which show?
9. Which Indonesian show did Shaheer Sheikh make a debut with?
10. In which year did Shaheer Sheikh top the Times Most Desirable Men on TV?
11. In which year did the actor earn 1st place in Fuze list of Most desirable men on TV?
12. What is Shaheer Sheikh lovingly called by his close friends and family members?
13. Shaheer Sheikh is a complete sport buff, which is his favourite sport?
14. Which Indonesian actor was Shaheer Sheikh rumoured to be dating?
