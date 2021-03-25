Shaheer Sheikh's Fun Birthday Quiz To Take If You Call Yourself A True Fan

Shaheer Sheikh is a popular TV and film actor, known for his shows Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Mahabharat, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali. He began his career in the entertainment industry with a show on Disney Channel and went on to appear in several other TV shows. Apart from being a popular face in the Hindi industry, Shaheer is also known for his work in the Indonesian entertainment industry. On the occasion of Shaheer Sheikh's birthday today, here are a few questions to take based on the actor.

Shaheer Sheikh's quiz to take of you're a true fan

1. What did Shaheer Sheikh do before entering the acting industry?

Cricketer

Photography

Lawyer

2. Which one of these are Shaheer Sheikh's Indonesian films?

Cinta Itu Buta

Anak Ambar

Turis Romantis

3. What was Shaheer Sheikh's first Disney Show?

Suite Life of Karan and Kabeer

Kya Mast Hai Life

Best of Luck Nikki

4. Shaheer Sheikh made his digital debut with which show?

Sacred Games

Paurashpur

Patal Lok

5. For which of his epic shows, did Shaheer Sheikh undergo fitness, horse riding and weapon training?

Mahabharat

Dharmakshetra

Ramayan

6. Shaheer Sheikh's engagement to Ruchikaa Kapoor was a surprise for his fans, what does Ruchikaa do professionally?

Head of Balaji Films Division

Model

Actor

7. Which historic character is Shaheer Sheikh most popular for?

Lord Ram

Vishnu

Arjun

8. After appearing in several Indonesian shows, Shaheer made his comeback to Hindi shows with which show?

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

Paurashpur

Teri Meri Love Stories

9. Which Indonesian show did Shaheer Sheikh make a debut with?

Panah Asmara Arjuna

Roro Jonggrang

Jinny Oh Jinny Datang Lagi

10. In which year did Shaheer Sheikh top the Times Most Desirable Men on TV?

2017

2013

20014

11. In which year did the actor earn 1st place in Fuze list of Most desirable men on TV?

2019

2017

2018

12. What is Shaheer Sheikh lovingly called by his close friends and family members?

Shaheer

Sameer

Cheeku

13. Shaheer Sheikh is a complete sport buff, which is his favourite sport?

Cricket

Football

Basketball

14. Which Indonesian actor was Shaheer Sheikh rumoured to be dating?

Ayu Ting Ting

Luna Maya

Julie Estelle

Answers:

Photography Turis Romantis Kya Mast Hai Life Paurashpur Mahabharat Head of Balaji Films Division Arjun Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Panah Asmara Arjuna 2017 2019 Sameer Cricket Ayu Ting Ting

Image Source: Shaheer Sheikh/Instagram