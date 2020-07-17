'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update July 16, 2020: Heer Agrees To Marry Virat

The fresh episode of Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki starts with Heer questioning Gulabo, asking why she left without meeting her. As Heer approaches the woman standing in front of her, she gets shocked to see that the woman is not Soumya, but Chameli aunty. Heer tells Virat that this is not her Gulabo. Virat recollects how Nutan freed herself from captivity and telling him there was something wrong and also gave him a picture of Chameli, to find out the truth.

He tells the same to Heer. When Heer finds out the shocking truth, it hurts her and she curses Chameli for playing with her feelings. She also tells Chameli that she has not only hurt her feelings, but she has betrayed Soumya too. Just then, Heer hears Preeto's voice and realises that Preeto had set a trap for Heer, to stop her from marrying Virat. Heer questions Preeto several times, demanding for an answer.

On the other hand, Preeto tries to convince her that she has nothing to do with it, but Heer angrily tells her that she had no right to do what she did. She challenges Preeto and tells her that she will marry Virat under any condition. This makes Virat angry and he walks away from there. Heer goes after him and apologises for her mistake. She asks him to bring a wedding procession at 8 o'clock. Virat refuses to do so because she refused to marry him in front of everyone and he felt insulted.

Heer explains how she fell in a trap and apologises to him again. Virat forgives her and asks her to get ready by 8 o'clock. Heer's brother Soham also apologises to Virat and tells him how he misunderstood him. Virat leaves from there, asking Heer to be ready by 8. Heer tells her brother Soham how her own people betrayed her and Virat always stood by her side. At home, Virat's mother is waiting for Preeto's call. Meanwhile, Virat reaches home and asks his sister-in-law to get his outfits ready for the wedding.

Virat's mother, who had been speaking to Preeto tells her that only Virat can handle Heer's tantrums. Preeto gets disheartened to hear this and thinks of ways to save Heer. She also gets worried because she hasn't returned home yet. Rohan tells her Heer Is with Soham and she'll be back soon. Just then, Heer walks in with a smile on her face and tells her everyone to be happy because she's getting married.

