Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ke Written Update Sept 8: Nutan's Death Devastates Heer

In the previous episode of Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ke, Nutan was shot dead by a bunch of women. Nutan made an attempt to save Virat from the gunshots and stood as a shield in front of him, getting shot in the chest. Heer got saved from the goons while Rohan and Soham, on the other hand, had no idea about Heer's abduction. How will Heer take the news of Nutan's death?

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ke written update for September 8

The latest episode begins with a devastated Heer who is still processing Nutan’s death. She screams and cries out loud next to Nutan’s body, begging her to wake up. Virat is upset as well, as Nutan sacrificed her life to save him. Mallika covers Nitans body with a shawl and speaks to Preeto about everything that went down. Virat walks over to Heer and embraces her while she cries her eyes out.

Mallika and Chameli speak about getting the last rites done for Nutan. Virat says that he wants to be a part of the funeral as well, as she saved his life and sacrificed her own. Mallika says it is not possible for him to attend the funeral as they do not let anyone other than transgender people attend the last rites. Preeto asks Virat to stay away from Heer for good. Virat agrees and leaves the place right after Heer comes in crying.

Heer requests everyone around to let her attend Nutan’s funeral. Mallika says it not possible as they do not want anyone other than their community to be present at the funeral. Heer loses her patience and screams that they should consider her a Kinnar as well and let her attend the funeral of her best friend. Virat stops halfway hearing this and everyone is shocked. Preeto slaps Heer across the face for such a remark and drags her home.

Virat leaves the location and is extremely frustrated and upset about the sequence of events. He sees a drum of water and splashes some water on his face vigorously. He heads home where his parents try to question his absence. They speak in an ill tone about the Kinnar community and Virat loses his calm. He reveals that his life was saved by a kinnar today.

On the other hand, Heer returns home and so do Rohan and Soham. Rohan learns that Heer was abducted and asks if she is fine. She hugs Rohan and tells him that Nutan lost her life saving her. Rohan is in utter disbelief and gets teary-eyed. They head inside the house and Heer speaks about filing a complaint. Preeto does not want such a move and asks Heer to go in and study. After restraining for a while, Rohan takes Heer inside.

Image courtesy: Still from Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ke

