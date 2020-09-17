'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' September 16 Written Update: Virat Apologizes To Heer

In the previous episode of Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Preeto, Virat and Rohan expose Soham who tried to kill Heer. Virat realizes how badly he treated Heer and wants to apologize to her. The question is: Will Heer accept his apology after what she went through? Stay tuned to know more.

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Update September 16

The episode begins with Heer venting to Soumya’s picture about her feelings regarding Virat’s wedding. She tells Soumya that she felt very hurt while applying turmeric to Virat and couldn’t bear it. While crying to Soumya, Heer tells her that she cannot see Virat with anyone else and that she has no one else to share her feelings with.

Meanwhile, Harak Singh who is filled with rage, tells Preeto that he will kill Soham if he tries to kill Heer. He says how dare he threatened to kill Heer. Preeto tells Harak Singh to calm down. She tells him that is it better to make a decision with a cool mind. Preeto explains to Harak Singh that they should wait till Heer’s exams are over.

Soham and Shanno are rejoicing

On the other hand, Soham and Shanno are dancing with glee. Shanno is thrilled because Soham stopped Preeto from slapping him. She says that is it a good lesson for Preeto and she should learn from it. Shanno tells Soham that her heart is at peace now because Preeto has lost and she has won. Shanno starts rejoicing and Soham says that it is obvious how happy she is.

Virat kneels before Heer

Meanwhile, Heer who is busy studying in her room hears a sound. She is surprised when she sees Virat entering her room through the window. Heer asks Virat to leave immediately, however, Virat does not listen to her. He tells Heer that he will not leave until she accepts his friendship again.

Heer disagrees and tells Virat to leave. Virat leaves her room however, he takes Soumya’s picture too. Heer runs after him to get the picture back. Virat tells her that he is extremely guilty for what he did and bows at her feet. Virat begs Heer to accept his friendship and says that he will never leave her.

Soham tries to provoke Jharna by informing her that Virat is not in his room. After the work is done Soham tells Shanno to leave. However, Shanno is worried that Rohan might catch her leaving Soham’s room. So Soham decides to go to the kitchen where Rohan might follow him and tells Shanno to leave after that.

When leaving Soham’s room, Shanno bumps into her husband who asks her about what she was doing there. Shanno tells him that she was just talking to Soham and nothing else. However, her husband is not convinced.

Virat puts his life in danger for Heer

Meanwhile, Heer rejects Virat’s friendship as she recalls all of the times she was insulted by him. She tells Virat that she can no longer trust him. Heer suggests that is it better for Virat to stay with Jharna and forget about her. However, Virat is adamant and tells Heer to pass her scarf. He ties it over his eyes and tells Heer that if he reaches home safely, then he will forget about Heer and starts walking on the road.

Heer is worried and stops Virat from doing so. Virat tells her that if she wants him to stop she should accept his friendship. Heer tells him that it is late and Preeto will be worried about her, so he should leave now. At that time, Virat calls Preeto and tells her that Heer is with him and she is not ready to accept his friendship. Will Heer finally accept his friendship?

Image Credits: Still from Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Episode

