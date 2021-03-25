Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is a serial portraying the difficulties that the transgender community face in their lives. Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki cast initially starred Vivian Dsena and Rubina Dilaik but now features Jigyasa Singh and Simba Nagpal while Kamya Punjabi is a recurring cast member. Take a look at Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki episodes written update here for 24th March 2021.

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Spoiler: Preeto attempts to take her own life

With Angel stabbing Virat and Heer, everyone assumes that the duo is dead. The episode begins with Mahi consoling a crying Preeto. Rohan tells Harak that they should file a complaint with the police against Angel. Preeto says she will also accompany them to the police station. When they arrive at the police station, they find out that Angel is already in jail and the Inspector asks them how can she attack while being in jail. Sant warns Angel saying that if he comes to know that she was involved in this, he won’t spare her. Sant tells Daljeet to keep his eyes on Angel. Angel soon gets bail and is set free.

Preeto sees Saumya and Heer’s photo and she gets extremely emotional. Parmeet misses Virat and Gurwindar tries to console her. Parmeet says that she has lost her son forever. She shows her regret and says that if they would have accepted Heer then Virat might have still been alive. Gurwindar assures Parmeet and says that Virat will be back soon and that nothing has happened to him.

Meanwhile, Preeto sees rope in her room. Mallika goes to Preeto’s room to feed her. Before she can even enter the room, Preeto closes the door and tries to commit suicide. Mallika gets really shocked seeing Preeto attempting to take her life. She calls everyone outside Preeto's room and shouts for Preeto to avoid taking such a drastic step. Preeto hangs from the fan using the rope and Rohan Harak breaks the door. They get her down. Preeto urges everyone to leave her alone as she doesn’t want to live and that she has lost all hope.

Angel gets dressed like guru ma. Her spy notifies Angel about Mallika’s action. Angel gives her goons an order to kidnap Mallika as she fears that Mallika will destroy her planning. Mallika notices Angel’s goons and tries to escape from their clutches. Angel partakes in the Puja. Mallika gets on a bus and leaves from there covering her face. Angel gets a call from her goon. He informs her that Mallika has escaped.

Mallika comes out of the bus and the goons start following her again. As the Puja starts, all the Kinnars start clapping. As Mallika runs away from the goons, she falls down. She somehow gets up and tries running away. The priest declares Angel is now the new Guru Mata of the Kinnar community. One of the kinnars says that this shouldn’t have happened and that before Angel, Mallika, Saumya took guru Mata’s position but they were pure-hearted and that Angelis not. In the end, it is revealed that Saumya is doing the Puja of matarani and she smiles.

Source: Stills from the show