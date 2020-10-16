'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update | Oct 15, 2020: Virat Tries To Impress Harak

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Oct 15 episode starts as Virat knock on the door. Heer comes at the door and tells Virat that she is waiting for Virat to come inside and take Heer to his house as his bride. Virat tells Heer that he is coming to get Heer very soon. , plays in the background as Heer sits at the door.

Just as Preeto shouts at Heer, Mahi goes to Heer and asks Preeto to stop shouting at her. Heer hugs Mahi and tells her that Mahi took Heer’s side for the first time and that’s why Heer got a special feeling. Read Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update

Virat goes to Sant Baksh and says that they will kidnap Heer’s Dada Ji with love and respect. Later in the evening, the door of Preeto and Harak’s house is knocked by someone. Rohan opens the door and finds a Police Inspector standing outside. Just as Harak Singh says that he will go to the police station, Rohan offers to go with him. But, Harak Singh stops him from coming and says that he alone is enough to handle Virat.

Virat waits for Harak Singh on the road. Just as the Police Inspector drops Harak Singh on the road, Virat tries to talk to Harak. He asks Virat to do his encounter, but he will not agree to get Heer married to Virat. Virat asks Harak to join him for a few sessions of drinks. Just as Harak refuses, Virat insists him to come. Preeto and Rohan wait for Harak Singh at home and Shanno say that Virat has tricked Harak Singh. Just as Soham says they might get Harak arrested, Heer says that if Virat does anything like that then she will shoot him.

Just as Virat and Harak Singh sit on the chairs, Virat asks about his preference of wine and serves him the drink. Harak gets a call, but Virat snatches the phone from his hands and says “no calls now”. Virat tells Harak that he knows that Harak used to drink with his son Harman only and tells him that he used to drink with his dadu only.

Virat says that they both don’t have their drinking partners now and asks him to drink in the name of Harman Singh. Harak Singh gets emotional. Stay tuned to know about Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki latest episode updates.

