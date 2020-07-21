'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update July 20: Heer Is Excited About Her Wedding

The episode of Shakti Astitva ke Ehsaas Ki starts with Preeto telling Virat that Heer is a Kinnar. Virat gets shocked when he hears about this. His dreams with Heer start to fade away slowly. On the other hand, Heer tells her family that she will be the most beautiful bride in the world and waits for Virat to come. Virat starts laughing at Preeto and asks her about the dirty game she’s playing to keep him away from Heer. Virat also asks the problem she has with their wedding.

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehshaas Ki written update July 20, 2020

Preeto asks Virat why she would lie to him. Virat thinks about the same but tells her he cannot break the promise he made to Heer, of marrying her. Malika asks Virat to think twice about his decision. She tells him that Kinnars do not get accepted easily in this society, yet they planned to tell him the truth. Malika also tells him to think why Heer cares for them and has no friends except for Nutan. To this, Virat replies it is because Soumya kept her close to the eunuchs which is why she has great sympathy for them. Harak tells Virat to believe what others are telling him.

Also Read: Shakti Written Update For January 27, 2020: Heer Gets A Reality Check

Nutan comes to meet Heer and she gets even more excited about the wedding. She calls up Virat and expresses her happiness to him. Virat tells her how excited he is about the wedding too. Preeto tells Virat not to tell anything about this to Heer. After Virat hangs up, he tells Preeto that he will marry Heer for sure, and leaves from there. Virat reaches home and his sister-in-law asks him where he had been. Virat goes to his room without saying a word to anyone.

Also Read: 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update July 16, 2020: Heer Agrees To Marry Virat

Heer asks why Preeto and Harak have not yet returned from the temple. Soham tells her they will be coming back soon. Nutan asks Heer how she will get married because there’s a lockdown. To this, Heer replies that Preeto will help her. When Heer sees Preeto and Harak coming back, she runs to them asking why they are late. They do not speak anything and Heer asks them to get ready for the wedding.

Also Read: 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update July 17, 2020: Preeto Unveils Heer’s Secret

Harak tells Preeto to stop worrying about what would happen next and leave it to destiny. Heer waits for Preeto in her room. Preeto comes to Heer and starts getting her ready for the wedding. Both of them start recollecting their old memories. Heer gets emotional and tells Preeto that she and Harak are the world’s best grandparents.

Also Read: Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Update July 15, 2020: Heer And Virat Find Soumya

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.