Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Update July 15, 2020: Heer And Virat Find Soumya

The episode of Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki starts with Virat asking Heer if he can call her Gulabo for the last time and she agrees to it. Virat asks her if they will be able to meet each other after this to which Heer nods her head, saying no. Virat asks her to dance with him for the last time. While the two are dancing, Heer remembers the moments they spent together, unaware that Soumya has been watching them from behind a tree.

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update July 15, 2020

Shano gets angry that her plan is gone in the drain because of Soumya. Harak, on the other hand, is worried about Heer because she has not returned home. Virat thinks about Soumya and wonders if she loves Heer so much, why would she create difficulties for her. He decides to meet Soumya when his sister-in-law comes in and encourages him to talk to Heer. After listening to his sister-in-law, Virat agrees with her.

Also Read: Shakti Written Update For February 3, 2020: Heer Sends Virat A Gift

Virat sets out to find Heer and meets her midway. He asks her to come with him but she denies. Virat tells her he wants to meet Soumya and ask her why she stood against their marriage. Heer listens to all of this and agrees to go with him. They go to Nutan’s house to search for Soumya.

Also Read: Shakti Written Update For February 4, 2020: Soham Is Taken Away

When Heer reaches Nutan’s house, she asks everyone if they have seen Nutan, to which they reply that they haven’t seen her. Heer returns to Virat and unhappily tells him that Nutan is not at home. Someone calls Malika and informs her that Virat and Heer are searching for Soumya. Malika is shocked when she hears this and asks Soumya to leave quickly.

Also Read: Can You See Will Smith Say "Apun Hi Bhagwan Hai" In Sacred Games' English Remake? See Cast

Later, Virat and Heer find Soumya’s house after searching for too long. By the time they reach there, Soumya already leaves, which leaves them disheartened. She also leaves a letter for Heer, asking her not to search for her. Virat comes to know where Heer has gone and takes her to Malika’s house. The episode of Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki ends with Virat and Heer finding Soumya at Malika’s house.

Also Read: 'Shakti' Written Update For July 14, 2020: Soumya Comes Back In Heer's Life

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.