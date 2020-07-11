As 'Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Begins Airing New Episodes, Here's Net Worth Of Main Cast

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is a popular television serial that airs on Colors TV. The show, starring Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena in the lead, narrates the tale of a woman, who is coming in terms with her identity and gender. The show started in 2016 and has aired more than 1000 episodes.

A popular show among the masses, Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki shooting was stalled due to the pandemic. However, as per reports, the show's fresh episode will be telecasted in the coming months. Before Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki airs fresh episodes, here is a peek into the net worth of the lead cast.

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki net worth of the lead cast

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik, a well-known face of the small screen, made her television debut with Zee TV's Chotti Bahu (2008-2010). In an acting career spanning more than a decade, Rubina Dilaik has been part of shows like Chotti Babu 2, Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah- Ek Nayi Umeed, among others. According to an online portal, Rubina Dilaik charges Rs 50,000-60,000 per episode for her shows.

As per an online portal, Rubina Dilaik's net worth is Rs 7.5 crores, which is calculated based on her earnings, movable and immovable assets. Rubina Dilaik, who married actor Abhinav Shukla in 2018 reportedly resides in a plush locality in Mumbai suburbs. The couple is currently in quarantine, spending adequate time with one another.

Vivian Dsena

Vivian Dsena made his small screen debut with Balaji Telefilms Kasamh Se. He played a supporting character in the romantic drama that also had Prachi Desai and Ram Kapoor in it. However, Vivian is until today remembered for his role in Star One's supernatural thriller Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani.

According to an online portal, Vivan Dsena's net worth is Rs 15 crores, which is calculated based on her earnings, movable and immovable assets. Vivan Dsena, who separated from his wife Vahbiz Dorabjee, is currently spending the quarantine with his family at his Mumbai residence.

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, recently took a leap of 16 years and Rubina Dilaik and Vivan Dsena reportedly quit the show due to unknown reasons. However, they have a huge fan following among the telly viewers, who are waiting to see them back on screen. Meanwhile, Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki will feature Jigyasa Singh and Simba Nagpal in the lead roles when the show re-airs on television.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

