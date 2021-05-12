'Shakti' May 11 Episode Written Update: Simran Decides To Divorce Rohan And Marry Arjun

Shakti's 11 May episode shows Simran telling Rohan she will be divorcing him and will instead marry her baby's father Arjun. Soumya and Harman relive their past days and spend some romantic time together. Virat requests Heer to come back for the sake of Rohan and Simran's marriage. Read the entire written update of Shakti's 11 May episode.

Shakti written update for May 11, 2021 episode

Shakti's latest episode starts will Simran telling Rohan on the speakerphone in front of Parmeet and Virat that she will be divorcing Rohan. She tells him she cannot continue a relationship made by pity and she will be marrying her daughter's father instead. Arjun gets happy listening to that and Rohan throws his phone in Anger. Heers calls Virat asking why would he lie about Rohan and Simran. Virat tells her Rohan hasn't told her the truth yet and requests her to come back for the sake of Rohan and Simran. When she refuses he tells if she won't then she will forcefully bring her and cuts the call. Heer looks at the moon and says she will never be able to go back to Virat's life.

Soumya and Harman spend quality time together

Soumya comes to the room with a Kadha and says to Harman she knew he won't be well so she already made him the beverage. Harman refuses at first but he drinks when she reminds him this drink had played a major role in their love story. Harman says she is just the same other than the fact she has gotten even more beautiful. Soumya applies lep for his back pain and Soumya asks him why did he risk his life for her. He says it is better to die rather than living with her. He reminds her that when she refused to accept him, it felt like death to her.

Soumya says she waited for her and it was Heer who helped her most during that time. She tells him she has a lot of qualities like him and she also calls her Gulabo. Soumya says she was her best support and Harman asks her when he will be meeting Heer. Soumya tells she is fighting some battles in her life so she has given her space. Harman says he wants to spend life with her and the family. Soumya tells her that they should hope the DNA tests come soon. Harman says they should change the mood and they dance happily. Mahi looks at them from outside.

Rohan calls Preeto to talk about Simran

Rohan is heartbroken with Simran's decision and calls Preeto. Preeto says she was about to call him and she tells him everything about Harman's presence. Rohan asks her why did she hide such a huge problem from him and says he is coming right away. Preeto asks him to take care of Simran and her baby and asks about them. Rohan thinks he does not want to pile on their problems and lies they are all fine.

Preeto tells Mahi not to insult Soumya's character

Mahi tells Preeto she is sitting in the hall, tensed, and Soumya is staying in a room with a stranger. Preeto says just because she is upset with Soumya does not mean she will let her insult Soumya's character. Soumya listens to their conversation and tells Mahi claiming that the "person" is without a doubt, Harman Ji. Soumya tells them she will still not be staying in the same room with him till the test arrives. Mahi says that that stranger's truth will be revealed when the DNA test arrives but the truth will always remain that she is Harman's legally wedded wife.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SHAKTI

