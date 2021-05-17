'Shakti' Written Update 15 May Episode: Preeto Reaches In Time To Save Veeran's Life

Shakti's 15 May episode starts with Angel meeting Daljeet behind his house and asking him to get her passport done soon. Veeran gets beaten up by Angel's goons despite being wounded. Preeto reaches in time to save Veeran's life and she later has an emotional conversation with Harman. Read the written update of Shakti's 15 May episode:

Shakti's latest episode starts with Simran and Virat going for an important conversation in private. Angel calls Daljeet and asks him to come by the poolside outside the house. Angel says she took his blame on herself for her benefit, not for his freedom. She tells him whatever he does, not to kill Heer since she has plans for her abroad. She says she will kill Soumya for messing with her and asks Daljeet to get her passport as soon as possible.

Virat tells Simran about Heer's call

The goons open Harman's mask and take off his mouth cloth. He asks them about Soumya and they tell him they can't say anything but they will leave him after two days. Simran is shocked knowing Preeto's family is kept hostage, Soumya has been kidnapped and Harman Ji has returned. Virat says Daljeet with Angel, Heer is missing and the things going on with Preeto's family cannot be a coincidence. He tells Simran about Heer calling him to meet her in the garden and he only found her one earring when he reached there. He tells her after he met Preeto aunty he was sure that Heer is in some kind of trouble. Simran says she will inform Rohan but Virat asks her not to since it could endanger Heer's life.

Angel harasses Veeran, Harak Singh, and Mahi

While waiting for Preeto, Angel asks one of her goons to bring Veeran and thinks she will kill him. Harak Singh asks Veeran to not worry and Mahi ties a cloth on his leg to cover his bleeding. The goons barge in and start beating him up and takes him outside. They brig Mahi and Harak Singh outside as well and Angel point gun at Mahi. Angel mimics Veeran's limping and tells him no one cares about him in his house since Preeto has not come yet with the cash.

Angel tells him he might as well die and Harak Singh yells and says Preeto will be here with money any minute now. Angel presses the gun on his wounded leg and says if she shoots him there they could get some time. Mahi asks Angel to not kill him and Harak Singh says if she shoots him then he will take revenge in a way she will repent her family to give her birth. Angel prepares to shoot Veeran.

Preeto comes in time to save Veeran's life

As soon as Angel is about to pull the trigger, Preeto comes at the right time and asks her to stop. She gives the money bag to Angel and asks her to make her talk to Harman and Soumya. Angel asks her goon to make a video call to Harman and Preeto talks to him saying she knows now he is their son. Preeto says she never wants to lose him ever again and apologizes for not recognizing him.

Harman requests her not to cry and promises her he will return with Soumya soon. Angel snatches the mobile from Preeto and she starts to mimic her crying. Angel checks the money and asks their goon to take them to a nearby hospital. When they try to leave, Angel starts to laugh and says she knows they will go to the hospital and call the police behind her back. Angel asks them to take inside instead Preeto shouts at Angel.

