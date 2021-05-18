'Shakti' Written Update 17 May: Virat Disguises As A Goon To Save Preeto

Shakti's 17 May episode shows Preeto speaking to Angel about Viran. Angel talks about getting him arrested but Preeto tells that 'you got punished because you deserved that'. Preeto asks her to surrender so that her punishment will be less but Angel asks Preeto not to forget that she kidnapped Saumya and Harman. And later, counts the money happily. Virat reaches Preeto's farmhouse and checks if there is a backdoor or window.

Virat thinks that he won't let anything happen to Heer's family. Viran cries out of pain but Angel stops him from making noise. Virat sneaks into Preeto's house and disguises himself as a goon. Angel asks him where he was and Virat makes some excuse. Angel scolds him and orders her men to lock everyone in a room. Virat controls himself and tells the other goon to go outside. He enters where everyone is caged and Harak asks him why is he here. Virat removes the cover and Harak is surprised to see him. The flashback shows that Virat made one goon unconscious and was now wearing his clothes. Virat informs about Heer's kidnapping to everyone and adds that Daljeet is involved with Angel. Harak seeks help from Virat to take Viran to the hospital.

Harman misses his family members and gets emotional. Simran hides and overhears Daljeet's conversation with someone. Daljeet asks him to execute their plan properly. Parmeet stops Daljeet by asking him to have a mango milkshake. Daljeet denies and leaves. He speaks to Angel outside and tells her that he will give her the passport. Simran is shocked as Virat's doubt was right. Daljeet is about to start his car but Simran stuffs the car's silencer with a cloth. Daljeet checks and takes out the cloth from it. Simran gets inside the dickey and tries to call Virat.

Virat tells other goons that Viran may die due to blood loss. Angel is about to see Virat's face but the other goon supports him and tells Angel that he is right and how will they escape if Viran dies. Angel tells him that they cannot take him to the hospital or else they will get caught. Virat is shocked listening to this. Simran is stunned to see Daljeet taking a fake passport of Angel from another person. She calls Virat. Virat, meanwhile is unable to answer the call due to Angel's presence. The doorbell rings and someone says its the police. Angel is shocked.

