Shakti Written Update April 27 Episode: Harak Singh Collapses

In Shakti's latest episode Preeto gets emotional after seeing Harak Singh and Harman click. Parmeet insults Heer at Rohan's house which turns into a huge argument. Simran leaves with Parmeet when Rohan says he accepted Simran despite she was pregnant with someone else's baby.

Shakti Written Update for April 27 episode

Shakti's 27 April 2021 episode starts with Rohan meeting Simran's mother Parmeet. Parmeet tells him she wants Simran to come with her to their house. Rohan says he wants to take care of her and spend some with her since they don't know each other well. Parmeet keeps on insisting and Rohan asks her if she thinks he cannot take care of Simran. Parmeet reminisces how Heer and Virat caused trouble in the past and tells Rohan that she has got nothing but troubles from his house.

Rohan understands she is implying to his sister Heer and asks her not to say anything against his sister. Simran tells her Heer has helped Virat several times and Parmeet says because Virat lands in trouble due to Heer. Rohan says she can't insult his sister in his own house and asks her to leave. Harak Singh and Harman get into an arm wrestling game while drinking alcohol and bet that whoever loses will make the winner a drink. Harman loses on purpose.

Simran leaves after Rohan argues with Parmeet

Simran asks Rohan to apologize to Parmeet. Parmeet says he will argue with her for the sake of his 'kinner' sister. Rohan asks her to shut up and leave the house. Simran says he should not talk like that with her mother and Rohan says it implies to her as well. Rohan reminds Parmeet he married her Simran who was already pregnant with someone else's baby only because Heer, who cares for her family. asked her to. Parmeet and Simran both get upset by his words.

Preeto gets emotional seeing Haram and Harak Singh click

Raavi tells Preeto that she has to make pakoras as Chakna and both Preeto and Soumya get surprised hearing that. Simran argues with Rohan that he still thinks he is doing her a favor. Rohan says he did not mean that. Simran tells she doesn't want to stay with him and leaves with her mom. Harak Singh and Harman dance while getting drunk. Harak says he is getting emotional and asks him to hug him just once.

Harman remembers the time when he hugged Harak in past and then they continue to dance with drinks in hand. Preeto, Soumya, Raavi enter and Preeto gets happy seeing them dancing. Soumya goes to stop them but Preeto asks her to let them enjoy this for today. Preeto tells she feels as if their son has returned back home and Soumya thinks her fear is coming true.

Harak Singh collapses after drinking

Simran arrives at her home with Parmeet and Virat starts playing with the baby. Virat notices Simran's face and asks her what is wrong? Soumya reminds Preeto doctor has asked Harak Singh to not consume alcohol. Harak Singh asks for a small peg of drink and Harman pours him one.

Soumya enters and asks him not to drink as doctors have asked him. Harak praises Harman and Soumya says he is still a stranger and not his son and chides Harman for bringing drinks in the house. Preeto asks her not to say like that and Harak stands asks her to calm down but he falls instead. Harman takes him to the sofa and they call a doctor.

Virat disagrees with Parmeet's argument with Rohan

Parmeet tells Simran is upset because of her husband. Virat says who could be a better husband than Rohan. Parmeet tells he insulted her and Virat does not believe her and asks her to explain the whole thing. Parmeet tells her what happened and Virat says he did not do anything wrong because if someone insulted his sister he would have not shut up either.

Parmeet then tells him how Virat insulted Simar as well by reminding her he accepted someone else's baby and he only married her because of Heer. Virat says he said nothing wrong and she should remember that he had married Simran happily for Heer’s wish. Meanwhile, Soumya is scolding Harman and Raavi says she could not reach the doctor on phone. Harman says nothing would happen to him and he will get the doctor and leaves the house.

Promo Image Source: Stills from Shakti's episode