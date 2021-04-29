'Shakti Written' Update April 28 Epsiode: Soumya Reveals The Truth About Harman

In Shakti's latest episode Virat points out how Rohan has been there unconditionally for Simran and tries to mend bridges between them. Harman is asked to leave the house in front of her family by Soumya and Harman agrees with her. Soumya spills the truth about Harman when Preeto asks her to apologize to him. Check out out the complete written update for Shakti's 28 April 2021 episode.

Shakti written update for April 28 episode

In Shakti's latest episode, Virat chides Simran from running away from Rohan's home and explains Rohan is a good husband. Simran reminisces how Rohan accepted the baby without hesitation and showered his love for her. Virat leaves to resolve the situation with Rohan. Harman forcefully takes the doctor from his home saying his father is not well. Parmeet introduces Kamini and Nayan to Simran.

Simran gets shocked knowing Virat is going to marry Nayan. The doctor prescribes medicine to Harak and tells Harman to not bring a doctor forcefully just because his father is unwell. Soumya chides Harman for calling Harak his father and Harman apologizes for giving him alcohol. Harak forgives him but Soumya asks him to leave the house immediately. Harman agrees with her and he says he should leave and goes to pack his bag.

Preeto says to Soumya she has been acting very dramatically these days. Mahi says she should not behave so rudely with a guest since Harak Singh and Preeto have brought him because he saved Simran's life. Mahi says to should apologize to him and both Harak Singh and Preeto also ask to her apologize and Soumya agrees.

Virat apologizes to Rohan for Parmeet's behavior

Virat visits Rohan who is crying holding the baby's toys in his hand. They hug each other and Rohan says he is feeling relaxed after seeing Virat and Heer safe. Virat apologizes for his mother's behavior. Rohan says he is sorry as well and he got carried away. He says he cannot think clearly when anyone says anything against Heer and Virat says he can understand that. Rohan says he wants to have a strong bond with Simran the way he has with Heer. Rohan says he will come to his house tomorrow and bring his wife back home. Before Virat leaves Rohan hands him Simran's medicines.

Soumya reveals the truth about Harman

Soumya does not find Harman in the room and thinks he has already left. She falls after Harman scares her from behind and he holds her and they gaze in each other's eyes. Harman asks her to apologize to him and says he will forgive her. When he sees Preeto and Mahi enter he instead starts to apologize to her. Preeto asks Harman to forgive her but Harman says she did not apologize to him. Preeto asks her to apologize and she says Harman is not trustworthy and he has gathered information about their past and trying to manipulate the family with Harman's name. Preeto gets shocked.

Harman calls Soumya 'Gulabo' and says they had decided not to shock the family like that. He says if she wants to play like this then he will tell the family the real truth. He tells Preeto that he is her real son Harman. After he fell from that mountain he was in a coma for years. His face was injured and some people found him treated him. When he came out of the coma he came running to them. No one acknowledged him not even Soumya and he says not even his own mother could recognize him. Preeto gets emotional despite Soumya's resistance and she hugs him remembering the time she hugged Harman in the past. Harman asks to give him one chance and he will prove that he's the real Harman.

