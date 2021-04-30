'Shakti' Written Update April 29 Episode: Mahi Tries To Expose Harman And Soumya

Shakti's latest episode shows Soumya telling Harman she will kick him out in the next 24 hours. Simran asks Virat how could he give up on his love for Heer. Mahi locks the door when Harman and Soumya are talking in a room and calls the entire family. Read the entire written update for Shakti's 29 April 2021 episode.

Shakti Written Update for 29 April 2021 episode

Shakti's latest episode begins with Preeto and Harman's emotional union and Mahi believes him as well. Turns out this entire scenario was Soumya's imagination. Harman is waiting for her apology and Preeto asks her to apologize. Soumya says sorry and asks him to not go from the house. He tells he would have not left even if she didn't apologize because Preeto regards him as her son. After Preeto and Mahi leave Harman says to Soumya he will not leave the house until he proves he is Harman. Soumya says she will kick him out of the house within 24 hours.

Simran asks Virat why he gave up on Heer

Virat hands over the medicines to Simran given by Rohan. She thinks Rohan came to the house but did not meet her because of his ego and Virat clarifies he went to meet him. He tells Sirman Rohan cares a big deal about her and a baby needs a father. Simran says if he is making her understand so much but how come he is leaving Heer after fighting for her all this time. Virat says things have gotten way more complicated for him and that is why he is saving their marriage at an early stage. He tells her not to worry about him and also not talk about his leaving heer or about his marriage with Nayan to Rohan.

Mahi traps Soumya and Harman in the room

Soumya goes to Harman's room and Mahi follows her. Soumya packs his bag but falls when he scares her from behind. Harman catches her and they gaze into each other's eyes. Mahi sees them and thinks something is going on between them and thinks of exposing them. She locks the door and shouts calling Harak Singh and Preeto and says she saw someone going into Harman's room.

Mahi thinks their truth will now be exposed and Preeto asks Harak Singh to open the door saying she is afraid something wrong might have happened. Mahi asks them to break the door and Soumya tells Harman that she will tell the family truth before they find it from someone else. Harman explains to her if the truth comes out at the wrong time it could get problematic. He convinces Soumya to hide in the cupboard and Soumya agrees despite her reluctance. Harman opens the window and then unlocks the door lock. Harak Singh tries to break the door and it opens easily.

The family finds Harman unconscious

They find Harman has fallen on the floor unconscious and Harak Singh splashes some water on his face. Haram pretends to gain back conscious and Haram says someone hit him on the head. Mahi thinks where did Soumya go. Harman asks how did they all come into his room and Preeto says Mahi saw someone coming into his room. Mahi looks around in the room and her attention goes to the cupboard suspecting Soumya is inside. She walks slowly towards the cupboard and as soon as she goes to open it, Preeto asks her to bring Kadhaa for Harman.

Harman says it is good they all came or else he would have remained unconscious for God knows how long. Raavi sees the window is open and says the person must have escaped through that window. Mahi brings Kadha and Harman tells her whoever was inside must have escaped hearing her shout. Mahi thinks Harman and Soumya think they can fool family and get away with anything but she will expose them. Mahi asks Preeto where is Soumya despite so much commotion in the house. She asks them what if she is in some kind of trouble. The episode ends with Preeto getting worried and Harman and Soumya getting tensed.

Promo Image Source: Stills from Shakti's episode promo