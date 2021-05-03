'Shakti' Written Update April 30 Episode: Rohan Finds Truth About Virat And Heer's Split?

Shakti's 30 April 2021 episode starts with the family worried about Soumya's absence and search for her in the entire house. Meanwhile, Rohan comes to take Simran back home and he sees Nayan. Read the entire written update of Shakti's 30 April 2021 episode.

Shakti Written Update for April 30 2021 episode

Shakti's latest episode starts with Mahi telling Preeto that Soumya is in some kind of trouble since she didn't come to Harman's room despite her loud screams. The family rushes to find her. Soumya, who is hiding in the cupboard, thinks of coming out and opens the door. She sees Mahi walking towards the window and slowly closes the door. Mahi says Soumya is very smart and she must have hopped out of the window and started to scream.

After Mahi leaves Soumya comes out of the cupboard and thinks she will not let Mahi ruin the house. While everyone is searching for her in the room, kitchen, and other places, Soumya appears in the hall. Preeto asks her where she was and she was worried sick about her. Soumya says she was on the terrace bringing the raw mangoes for pickle and Preeto chides Mahi for burdening all work on Soumya and worrying the entire family for no reason. Harman and Harak Singh go to talk with the watchman. After everyone leaves, Mahi scolds Soumya that once again she got insulted in front of her family because of her and leaves.

Rohan apologizes to Parmeet and Simran

Rohan comes to take Simran and apologizes to Parmeet in Virat's presence. Parmeet forgives him and Simran gets emotional looking at Rohan. Rohan walks towards her and bends on one knee offering her a bouquet of flowers. He apologizes and tells her he will not let any misunderstanding and arguments get in between them from hereon. He asks her if she will come with him home and Siman agrees. She hugs him and he kisses her on the forehead. Nayan comes inside to get her lehenga and sees Rohan and Simran together. Virat thinks about how did she come so early from the market. Before she could say anything, he hands him the lehenga bag and takes her outside.

Harman helps Preeto in making pickles

Preeto asks Raavi to join her and Mahi while they are making pickles. She teaches her how to add the ingredients and Harman appears there. Mahi asks him if he is looking for someone and he tells he is enjoying seeing them work. Preeto tells they are making pickle from the mangoes of their own trees. She recalls Harman used to like pickles a lot and Heer didn't use to eat food without it. Harman says they are just like him and helps her to cut mangoes. Harman says mangoes don't taste good without black pepper and salt and Preeto gets emotional and tells when her son used to help her she used to keep his side of mangoes separately. Harman says he is helping her with the intention of getting some pickles and Preeto says her son's share of pickles is his now.

Rohan finds out about Nayan

Nayan asks Virat about Rohan and he tells he is his college friend and he had come to discuss some personal matter. He asks her to go shopping and make something special later. Rohan listens to their conversation and Virat gets shocked looking at him. Rohan asks him why did he lie to that person about him. Viray says she was just her mother's friend's daughter and Rohan counters again why he lied and Parmeets asks him to come inside and talk. Rohan says they call him their family then why don't they trust him with their problems. Parmeet tells him the truth that Virat and Heer have split and Virat is now going to marry the girl who just left. Rohan is shocked to learn this. Mahi asks Harman how long will he be staying with the family since it will take a week to make the Pickle. Harman says he will stay a week just for pickle and Preeto says he could stay with them forever. The episode ends with Preeto asking him about his family members. Harman gets shocked and Raavi asks him as well.

Promo Image Source: Stills from Shakti Episode