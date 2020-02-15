Shakti Written Update For February 14, 2020: Heer & Virat Celebrate Rose Day Together

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki currently airs on Colors TV. The show stars Jigyasa Singh of Thapki Pyar Ki fame. The show was previously led by Vivian Dsena and Rubina Dilaik who recently quit the show. Here is what went on in the latest episode of Shakti..

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for February 14

The episode starts with Heer climbing up a pipe to meet Virat. Dadu also witnesses this and tells Virat to help Heer climb up the window. Dadu leaves the room to give Heer and Virat some space. But Virat and Heer end up getting into a small argument. Eventually, Virat apologises to Heer for being rude.

Also read | 'Shakti' Written Update For February 6, 2020: Heer Arrives At Party

Virat then tells Heer that he enjoys her company and thanks her for making his life colourful. Virat also reveals that at times he feels suffocated in his own house. Virat and Heer soon leave the house and go for a bike ride. Since its Rose Day, Heer ends up giving Virat a rose. Virat accepts the rose happily and puts it in Heer’s hair.

Heer and Virat soon part ways but cannot stop thinking about each other when they are back at their respective homes. The next day arrives and Sant Baksh and Daljeet are lost in their discussion about Heer and her brothers. Sant Baksh questions Daljeet regarding him not arresting Heer and her brothers. Daljeet blames Virat for it and points out that Virat changed his statement.

Also read | Shakti Written Update For February 5, 2020: Heer Convinces Preeto For The Party

Virat is all happy and ready to meet Heer but soon Dadu interrupts his thoughts and tells him to be aware of Sant Baksh. Dadu eventually also ends up warning Soham and Rohan regarding the same. Heer understands Dadu’s perspective and also thanks him for the kind gesture.

Also read | Shakti Written Update For February 4, 2020: Soham Is Taken Away

Also read | Shakti Written Update For February 12, 2020: Virat Gets Punished

Image Courtesy: Jigyasa Singh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.