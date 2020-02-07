'Shakti' Written Update For February 6, 2020: Heer Arrives At Party

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki currently airs on Colors TV. The show stars Jigyasa Singh of Thapki Pyar Ki fame. The show was previously led by Vivian Dsena and Rubina Dilaik who recently quit the show. Here is what went on in the latest episode of Shakti.

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update for February 6

Preeto, Harak Singh, Soham, and Rohan are shocked when they see Heer. Heer is wearing modern clothes and they express their displeasure in Heer going to the party dressed like this. Heer tells them that it is a party and she is wearing appropriate clothes for the occasion.

Preeto then asked Heer to go back to her room and wear appropriate clothes. Heer then told Preeto that she does not intend to spoil her mood for the party. Heer tells her that she is accompanied by her brothers and hence, there is no reason to worry at all. After a lot of argument, Heer went to her room and got changed.

Heer arrived at the party and was very excited. Sidhu went up on stage and gave away the bouquet to Professor Kumar. Heer told Soham and Rohan that her mood is now off because of the argument that she had back home but the party has managed to cheer her up.

Heer then spotted Virat playing the music on the DJ console. Professor Kumar then cut the cake and offers a thanking speech for the principal, staff and his beloved students. E asked the students to enjoy themselves and have a good time at the party.

Virat then plays music for Heer. They keep exchanging eye contact while they do so. Heer even told Soham and Rohan to not stop her when she goes dancing. Heer is having a great time as Virat plays her songs and they seem to not be able to take their eyes off each other.

