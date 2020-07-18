'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update July 17, 2020: Preeto Unveils Heer’s Secret

The show, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki currently airs on Colors TV. The show stars Jigyasa Singh of Thapki Pyar Ki fame in the lead role. The show was previously starred actors Vivian Dsena and Rubina Dilaik who recently quit the show. Here is what went on in the latest episode of Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki written update July 17, 2020

The episode begins with Preeto getting worried about how she will be able to pull off Heer's wedding rituals. Harak tells her that this is their punishment which they have to go through for their past sins. Preeto suddenly says that she has a solution to this problem and goes on to call someone. Meanwhile, Heer can be seen applying Mehendi to her hands and is extremely overjoyed the next morning as it is her wedding day.

Heer starts daydreaming when she glances upon her wedding dress about her new life with Virat. On the other hand, Preeto and Harak can be seen at a temple wherein the latter tells Preeto to reconsider her decision but she flatly refuses. Virat comes to the temple to meet the two and asks Preeto if she is trying to stop his wedding with Heer. But Preeto tells him that after a recent revelation that will take place, he will himself call off his wedding with Heer.

Preeto reveals Heer's truth to Virat

Soon Malika and other eunuchs come to the spot and start making loud noises. Virat gets disturbed by seeing the spectacle and tells the eunuchs to move away. But Malika and the other eunuchs refuse to do so and one of them also asks Virat to marry her. Virat further gets furious on Preeto and accuses her of hatching a nasty ploy to stop his wedding with Heer. Preeto then reveals Heer's hidden secret to Virat saying that she is also a eunuch. Virat refuses to believe her and thinks that this is one of her tactics to stop the wedding.

On the other hand, Heer's brother performs the chuda and kaleere ceremony. Heer's mother also wishes her for this new phase of her life. Meanwhile, Preeto and Harak make Virat realize that Heer is actually a eunuch which makes him dumb-founded.

