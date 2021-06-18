'Shakti' Written Update For June 17, 2021: Saumya Takes The Kinnar Avatar

Shakti is a popular serial that has currently been enjoying a successful run amongst the viewers. The show covers multiple real-life issues including the taboo that comes with being a transgender woman in the current world. The story also involves a romantic angle between Heer and Virat, who have been fighting all odds to stay together. Have a look at Shakti written update to find out what happened in the latest episode.

Shakti written update for June 17, 2021

Saumya takes up the kinnar avatar

The episode kicks off with the band playing in the garden. Everyone in the family wonders what the sound is and head outside to check. Upon putting on the lights, they witness a bunch of kinnars playing the band while wearing an unpleasant look across their face. They move aside to reveal Saumya, who is fully dressed as a kinnar. She walks ahead and poses in front of Angel while resting her arms around her waist. She looks extremely unhappy and also glares at Angel with a lot of rage.

Harman supports Saumya

Preeto looks unhappy with Saumya’s move and asks Harman why she is here in such an avatar. Harman gets a flashback where he had seen Saumya get dressed as a kinnar. He was extremely supportive about it and also told her that he is with her, whatever decision she makes. The flashback ends and Harman tells Preeto that only a kinnar can defeat a kinnar and Gulabo could not have pulled this off as Saumya, she had to rake the avatar of Tarana. On the other hand, Angel looks terrified of the scene unfolding in front of her.

Saumya leaves no space for Angel to run

Saumya starts walking close to Angel, and she keeps walking backwards with Daljeet and Mahi. They enter the house while stepping back and the fellow kinnars block the exits with the entire family inside. Saumya tells Angel that she had warned her in the past that if she takes up her real avatar, things won’t go well for her. She asks her to leave the house with Daljeet and Mahi but Angel seems unshaken by Saumya’s words. The family smiles in the background as they are happy to see Angel in a tricky spot. Angel tells Saumya that she will call the cops and also pulls out her phone to dial the police station.

Saumya grabs her arm tells her that she can threaten Saumya with the police remark but she cannot scare Guruma with such hollow threats. She also puts pressure on Angel to reveal where Heer has been hidden. She eventually snatches Angel's phone and throws it on the ground. Angel ends up getting her arm twisted by Saumya, making Mahi grab for the phone. She tries to call the cops but Preeto takes her phone away. Diljeet is extremely scared and makes an attempt to run but Harman catches hold of him.

Virat finds out the truth

On the other hand, Parmeet and Sant Baksh are in their house when a police constable hands over a file to Sant Baksh. He discusses with Parmeet how Virat wanted to see the file, which is why he has created a fake piece to make sure Virat doesn’t find out the truth. Virat overhears the conversation and recalls Saumya’s words.

