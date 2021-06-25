Shakti Written Update For June 24th: Heer Returns Home As Soumya And Mahi Clash

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is a popular drama TV series on Colors. The show featured Rubina Dilaika and Vivian Dsena as the leads in the forst half and currently features Jigyasa Singh, Simba Nagpal and Cezanne Khan in the lead role. Shakti's latest episode shows Heer returning home while Soumya and Mahi's hostility towards each other grows. Get Shakti written update for 24th June here.

Shakti written update for 24th June

The episode begins with Preeto asking Heer to come inside the house as everyone is waiting for her. Harman walks inside the house along with Heer, Virat and Soumya. Preeto gets emotional after seeing Heer and hugs her. Everyone in the family is happy to see Heer back in the house. Heer asks Preeto not to cry and says that she is fine. She hugs everyone in the family and lastly goes to Mahi and asks her if she is fine and hugs her. Preeto is seen visibly upset with Mahi. She asks Heer to come and get a black tika applied to her. Heer goes to Preeto. Preeto applies a black tika to her and says Mata Rani will take care of her. Mahi thinks Heer can unite her with Harman and plots that if Heer doesn’t agree with her schemes then she will lie and will use her daughter to get back to Harman. Veeran claims that all the kids are here and Preeto says that will take a family picture, and asks Mahi to click the picture.

Mahi takes the mobile to click the photo and thinks that the family will not let welcome her as a family member. So she herself will have to make her own place. She clicks their pic. Preeto asks her to show pic and likes it. Soumya asks Mahi to accompany her and says that she needs to talk to her and takes Mahi inside. Soumya tells her that she knows that Mahi thinks that she has snatched Harman from her. Mahi says yes and tells that Harman ji doesn’t trust her anymore and what’s wrong if she uses her own daughter to get him.

Mahi further gets angry and says that Harman is her husband and Soumya is a kinnar. Soumya says that she has not forgotten that she is a kinnar, but that Mahi has forgotten that she is Heer’s mother. She says when Heer was born, Mahi refused to acknowledge her as her daughter, but this family loved her and brought her up. Soumya says if Heer is happy now, then why does Mahi want to ruin her happiness. She threatens Mahi and tells her that she will expose her truth to Harman and Heer.

Later on, Harman surprises Heer by making a Pani Puri stall for her in the living room. Heer asks him how he prepared the dish so fast to which Harman replied and it was Soumya who did all the arrangements.

