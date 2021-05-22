'Shakti' Written Update For May 21 Episode: Harman And Virat Come To The Family's Rescue

Shakti's latest episode aired on Friday, May 21, 2021. The episode showed Harman and Virat fighting the goons and then rescuing their family who was held hostage by Angel. The episode took the story a step further with Harman and Virat fighting side by side and shattering Angel's plan.

A look at Shakti written update for May 21, 2021

Shakti's latest episode picks up where the last one left off. Virat and Harman fight the goons one by one. Virat hides behind a pillar when one of the goons approaches, and he renders him unconscious with a punch. Harman tricks one of them and fights him off in a hotel room. Virat soon reaches the spot and joins Harman. Virat and Harman share a small heart to heart conversation where Virat says that Heer had once told him that no one can love and fight the way Harman Singh does. To this, Harman says that if Heer said so then she is definitely just like Soumya. The two then go ahead to rescue their family from Angel's hostage.

An unknown person rings the doorbell

The scene cuts to Preeto's house. Angel is sitting on the sofa and counting cash. She has two bags in front of her on the table, and some loose cash as well. Just then, she hears the doorbell ringing. She takes a gun and heads towards the room where Preeto and others are held hostage. She points the gun at Preeto and takes her away to answer the door. Preeto opens the door and finds no one outside. There is a tape on the doorbell which was causing it to ring constantly. Angel finds this weird that the doorbell is taped.

Virat and Harman enter the house

Preeto's expression changes after she comes back into the house. At Preeto's changed expression, Angel turns behind to find Virat pointing a gun at her. Angel is also holding a gun which is knocked off on the ground. She goes to pick it up but someone picks it up before her. The person is none other than Harman Singh. Preeto looks at Harman with a tearful expression. Both of them look at each other with sombre expressions and are reminded of the past. Angel is shocked to see Harman and Virat in the house. Preeto then starts slapping Angel while also shouting at her. Preeto says that Angel won't be able to harm her family because the goddess is looking after them. Heer and Soumya won't be harmed either because their husbands are fighting for them.

Daljeet moves towards Preeto's house

Daljeet regains his consciousness and finds himself in the trunk of a car. He tries to get out of the trunk and succeeds. Preeto continues to slap and beat Angel. Angel is seen with a bloody nose. She laughs maniacally and says that she won't reveal where Heer and Soumya are held captive. Just when Preeto is about to hit Angel again, Harman Singh comes there and stops her. He says that if Angel dies then they won't come to know about Heer and Soumya's whereabouts. Simran and Mahi come into the scene as well. Harman grabs Angel by the neck and demands that she tells him where Soumya is. Meanwhile, Daljeet escapes from the car's trunk and grabs a gun. He goes towards the house and while the family is confronting Angel, he enters the house through the window. He holds Simran at gunpoint and warns everyone against moving a step further.

(Image: Still from Shakti's latest episode)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.