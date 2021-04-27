Shakti Written Update From April 26: Family Gets Emotional After Hearing Harman's Name

In Shakti's latest episode, the family gets emotional upon hearing the name of Harman. Later, Parmeet asks Simran to come to their house for few days since Sant Baksh wants to spend time with the baby. Mahi suspects something is going on between Harman and Soumya and vows to find the truth.

Shakti Written Update for April 26 episode

Shakti's 26 April 2021 episode starts with Harman revealing his name to Harak Singh and Harak, Preeto, and Mahi get shocked. Parmeet takes Nayan, Kamini, and Virat to the place she has selected for Virat and Nayan's destination wedding and Nayan tells her she likes the place. Parmeet asks Virat and he says he likes the place and informs he is happy and says he didn't want Heer to involve in only hour work since she is also a house manager.

Meanwhile, the family is remembering Harman's death as Harman tells his name. Harman asks what is wrong since they all looked tensed and Harak tells him his son's name was also Harman. Preeto tells Harman was the life of the house but he left us years ago. She says because of him she will now be able to take his name more often. Harak says he heard his son's name from someone else's mouth for the first time and starts crying. Harman says tiger don’t cry and Harak is shocked and tells him to call him Harak Singh as his son used to do. Preeto asks Soumya to show him his room and Mahi suspects something is going on between Soumya and Harman.

Rohan tells Simran he has kept all the stuff she will need near her, and Simran thanks her. Rohan tells we have come here as you need complete bed rest. He tells people usually celebrate the babymoon before the baby arrives but we will celebrate the babymoon now as a new start for the three of them. Simran's mom arrives with gifts and she checks on the baby. Parmeet asks her to come to their house and tells her that Sant Baksh wants to spend time with the baby.

Soumya takes Harman to the room and yells at him for coming home and calling himself Harman. He tells her that his name is Harman like it or not. Soumya says she will tell the family truth about him. Harman tells her the family got emotional just knowing his name, imagine what would happen if he tells them he is Harman. He tells he does not have proof that he is Harman but the day she will come to know he is the real Harman, she would not let him go. Soumya tells him to stop enjoying his game and she will soon tell his truth to anyone and asks him to wait till tomorrow.

As soon as she leaves Mahi appears at the door. Mahi asks if everything was okay since the door was closed. Harman says the door shut due to wind and Soumya asks her not to overthink and they were only talking about his family. After Soumya leaves, Mahi asks if he knew her already and he says he met her in the neighbourhood. Mahi says a lot of things happening with him right now looks like coincidences, isn't that strange. When he tries to leave, Mahi tells him she is still Harman's wife legally. She thinks to herself something is wrong with him and Soumya and she will find out.

Harman is enjoying a glass of whiskey and Harman enters with a bottle of his own. Upon seeing each other they both hide their drinks behind their back. They both find out drinks in each other hands and start to laugh. Harak asks him to keep it down since Preeto would hear. They both enjoy drinks together and Harak Singh recalls drinking with his son back then. The episode ends with Harak Singh saying they will do a thing which he likes. Harman keeps his hand on the table for arm wrestling like his son used to do which surprises Harak Singh.

Promo Image Source: Still from Shakti's promo