Shakti Written Update June 1 Episode: Harman Figures Out Angel Is Hiding In The Storeroom

Shakti's latest episode shows Virat chasing the goon disguised as a waiter. Harman and Mahi sit for the wedding ceremony. Virat gets hit by the goons and falls unconscious on the ground and Angel asks them to kill him. Harman has a revelation that Angel is hiding in the storeroom. Read the entire written update of Shakti's 1 June episode-

Shakti Written Update June 1, 2021 Episode

Shakti's latest episode starts with Virat running into the house to catch the goon who had disguised as a waiter. He then finds him outside and asks him to stop. Virat asks him where is the bag he was carrying to take to the storeroom. The goon tells him he forgot the bag and Virat tells him that they should bring the bag together. The goon pushes him and runs away. Virat chases him and calls Harman while running. He tells him everything that happened and says he is chasing the waiter. Harman gets confused and wonders who exactly is Virat chasing. The goon gets in the car and flees and Virat chases him on a bike. Harman comes to the wedding altar and wonders why is Virat chasing the waiter since they are looking for Angel. Mahi comes all dressed up as a bride along with Simran.

Virat gets hit by Angel's goons

Virat reaches the car parked at an unknown place but he could not find the goon. Pandit Ji asks Harman to come forward and he sits for the wedding ceremony with Mahi. Virat looks around for the goon but someone wraps his face with a black cloth and starts punching him. Virat defends himself and hits the goon with the cloth on his face. The wedding ceremony begins. Another goon hits Virat with a stick and Virat falls on the ground unconscious. The Pandit asks someone to come forward to tie the knot. Simran assists Harman with the cloth and ties his and Mahi's knot.

Harman runs away from the Altar

Harman reminisces marrying Soumya and their moments together before he fell from the cliff. He also recalls their romantic moments after he returned. The goon calls Angel to inform her Virat has fallen unconscious. Angel tells Daljeet that they can now celebrate their freedom. Pandit asks the bride and groom to place their hands for a custom, but Harman does not hear him. Mahi tells him to take his hand forward and Harman thinks Soumya really believes in them. He prays to God that he no longer doubts Mahi, but he wants a way to find Angel. He recalls Virat's words and thinks that if the goon came into the house and went to the storeroom with a bag then why did he run afterward. Harman has a revelation and runs away from the wedding altar.

Harman catches Daljeet and Angel

Angel and Daljeet are about to leave the storeroom but she gets a call. She picks up the call and asks her goon to kill Virat and Daljeet gets shocked. Harman runs to the storeroom. The goon is about to shoot Virat with a gun but a heavy wind storm comes right at the moment and the gun falls from his hand. The goons shut their eyes to avoid wind particles to go in their eyes. After the wind storm goes they find Virat has disappeared from the ground. Virat hits them all with a stick and solely defeats them. Daljeet and Angel get out of the storeroom and they get shocked. They find Harman standing there with Veeran, Harak Singh, Preeto, Mahi, and Simran.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM SHAKTI'S EPISODE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.