'Shakti' Written Update June 10, 2021 Episode: Virat And Soumya Join Hands To Expose Mahi

Shakti's latest episode shows Soumya apologizing to Mahi and Harman requests her to stay in the house. Virat suspects Mahi and he joins hands with Soumya to expose Mahi. Parmeet makes deal with Angel to take Heer away from Virat's life. Read the entire written update of Shakti's 10 June episode.

Shakti written update June 10, 2021 episode

Shakti's latest episode starts with Soumya asking Mahi for forgiveness. Mahi thinks if Soumya came to know about her plan. Harman comes in and tells her that what happened today won't be repeated again and asks her to forgive Soumya. He also apologizes and requests her to not leave home. Mahi tells Harman she won't be leaving him now while looking at Soumya. Soumya says it has been a long night and tells Harman they should go to their room. They walk out holding hands and Mahi gets angry and breaks the vase. However, when they turn she pretends to faint and Harman catches her. Soumya thinks after all she wanted to make her move on Harman. Preeto and Harak Singh come with the family after hearing the noise. They make her lie on the bed and Harman asks Soumya to call the doctor. Mahi pretends to get a headache when Harman tries to leave and he asks her to rest as he will be beside her.

Soumya and Virat to expose Mahi

Soumya goes outside to call and Virat comes to talk to her. Virat informs her that everyone is worried about Mahi except her and asks her if something is going on here that he cannot see. Soumya tells him Mahi is playing an act that they are unaware of. She tells him Mahi was ready to immolate herself last night and now she is pretending to change her mind so that she can gain Harman's sympathy. Virat tells her he suspected that too. He tells her that Harman's love is just like his for Heer's and he would do anything to save their love. Soumya tells him she has a plan to expose Mahi but he will need some help. Virat says she should just order and her soldier Virat is here for her. They shake hands.

Parmeet makes deal with Angel

Daljeet tells Angel Sant Baksh will not fall for his trap. Angel says she will count till five and he will walk in from that door. She starts counting and as soon as she reaches one, Sant Baksh walks in with Parmeet. Mahi gets all dressed up and thinks once Harman will see her beauty he will realize what he has been missing out on by being with Soumya. Daljeet tries to talk with Parmeet but she stops him. Angel asks Sant Baksh if he has changed his mind about her plan. Parmeet says he will not be making any deal but she will for the sake of keeping Heer away from Virat's life.

Mahi eavesdrops on Harman and Soumya

Mahi comes outside and Virat thinks she has come all dolled up for Harman and Soumya was right about her. Preeto compliments her and she tells her seeing her all healthy and fine will ease their worries about her. Virat says they should all be each other's strength till Heer and stops talking. Mahi assures him Heer will come back soon and they will support each other till then. Virat says Soumya just told the same thing and Mahi asks him where she is. Virat says she went to the temple with Harman and then for some other work.

Mahi follows Harman and Soumya and she eavesdrops while they talk in the garden. Soumya tells him how could they get married since he is still legally married to Mahi and people will say things about them. Harman tells her years ago they broke norms by their love for each other then why should they care about what people think now. She reminds him people insulted her and the family for his relationship with a Kinnar. She looks at Mahi listening to them. She tells him what if the people starts to protest even now since he has two wives. She tells him once he gets the divorce they can live together happily without people questioning them. She tells him they should talk to Mahi about the divorce now and Mahi gets tensed.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM SHAKTI'S EPISODE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.