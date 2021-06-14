Shakti Written Update June 12, 2021 Episode: Soumya And Virat Expose Mahi's Act

Shakti's latest episode shows Soumya confronting Mahi that she never had the intention to divorce Harman. When she disagrees Virat plays the footage to expose her act. Preeto asks Mahi to leave the house and never come back. Angel and Daljeet arrive at Harak Singh's house. Read the entire written update on Shakti's 12 June episode-

Shakti Written Update June 12, 2021, Episode

Shakti's latest episode starts with Mahi pretending to be sick as she falls in Harman's arms. Preeto says she is not well since morning and they don't need to sign the divorce papers right away. Harman agrees with her and Soumya picks up the divorce papers and stamp and puts them aside. Soumya says she will have to say one thing that Mahi will not be signing the divorce papers today or tomorrow or ever. Harman asks her why is saying that and Mahi looks shocked. Soumya says it cannot be coincidences that when she was asked to sign the papers she got injured on the right hand and when she was asked to give a thumbprint she is pretending to fall sick. Mahi asks her is she still suspecting her and Soumya says because she is sure this time. Soumya says she is not a woman herself but she knows what it goes through a woman upon losing her husband. Soumya says she was okay with walking away from their life but it was Mahi who stopped her to play her game to get Harman and hurt the family. She says Virat's name and he goes to lift the camera hidden in the vase.

Soumya and Virat expose Mahi

Soumya says she had to take such action to expose Mahi's act and she suspected her ever since she started to pretend to sacrifice for Harman. Both Virat and Soumya suspected Mahi and hence they launched a plan to expose her. Virat plays a video on tv in which Mahi says she does not want to divorce Harman and she goes on to injure her hand by breaking a mirror with her hand. Virat says he has loved Heer and they both believe in fighting for love not to take away from someone's life. Mahi tries to defend herself and Preeto asks her to shut up and says they trusted her like a daughter and this what she gave them. She walks out with Harak Singh and tells Soumya to ask Mahi to leave the house.

Harman asks Mahi to leave

Harman tells Mahi what did she gain by playing such a game, she broke everyone's heart. Harman says she has never understood his and Soumya's love and she will never understand. He says she not only betrayed him but also his entire family. Harman says today will be her last night in the house and he will make arrangements for her to leave in the morning. Soumya says she is feeling more pain in revealing the truth and she always felt bad for her but after today she is challenging her to break her and Harman again. Mahi tries to argue with her but Soumya does not listen to her and asks her to sign divorce papers before leaving.

Angel and Daljeet arrive at Harak Singh's house

The next morning, Virat knocks on Mahi's door and he does not find her in the room. He sees the divorce papers and Simran says she is not anywhere in the house. Virat shows the divorce papers to Soumya and they find she has not signed the papers yet. Preeto says why bother about her and it is good she left. Soumya says she will be coming back with some trouble that will be difficult for them to handle. She hears a noise and they find the people from the Kinnar community dancing and shouting outside their house. Angel and Daljeet arrive from behind and Harman and the family get shocked. Virat thinks to himself how did she get free from jail.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM SHAKTI'S EPISODE

