Shakti Written Update June 15, 2021: Mahi Injures Herself And Calls The Police

Shakti's latest episode shows Mahi physically harming herself and then calling the police saying her in-laws have hurt her. Mahi says she wants to remain the daughter-in-law of the family and Soumya makes the family agree with her so that the police can leave. Soumya leaves and Mahi goes to enter the house with Daljeet and Angel. Read the entire written update of Shakti's 15 June episode-

Shakti Written Update June 15, 2021 Episode

Shakti's latest episode starts with Preeto slapping Mahi. She tells her if she stepped into the house then she will burn her. Mahi starts to laugh and says she knew for a fact they will be not giving her rights. She removes the bandage from her injured hand and starts to beat it on the bark of the tree and also her head. Her head starts to bleed and she says that she will make a harassment case on them and call the police. Preeto says she will not bend in front of her and Soumya tries to stop her. Harman and Harak Singh agree with Preeto. Virat asks him to listen to Soumya but Harman says Mahi has reached all her limits by hurting herself, threatening to kill herself. Mahi calls the police and pretends to cry and tells them her in-laws are beating her and her husband is having an extra-marital affair with a Kinnar.

Police come to Harak Singh's property

Police arrive at the garden and Mahi starts to cry and shows them how they have been beating her. She says she is an orphan and they are taking advantage of her. Angel also chimes in and says she came here to bless her when her daughter was born and who knew the blessings will turn into a curse. Daljeet says her life is at threat here and asks them to help her. Harak Singh says he will call the commissioner and the police inspector tells him he can call whoever he wants but he won't be getting any help in such cases. Police say the entire family will have to come to the police station and Virat says his father is the DSP and he will call him first. Soumya asks Mahi what does she want. Mahi says she wants to be the daughter-in-law of their family and live respectfully with her husband.

Soumya grants Mahi's conditions

The inspector warns the family that they will have to agree with her condition or else the case is clearly against them. Harman is about to say they will not accept her conditions but Soumya tells the inspector they will agree with her condition and she will be leaving the house right away. Mahi thinks about how did she agree with her so easily. Virat thinks Soumya surely has a plan and he agrees with her. Harman says he does not want his family to go to court and agrees to her condition as well. Preeto and Harak Singh agree with Harman and Soumya leave the house property. Inspector tells Mahi since her problem is resolved, they would be leaving.

Preeto and Harman warn Mahi

Upon arriving at the doorstep, Preeto welcomes Mahi, not to the house, but to hell. Daljeet signals to Angel and she asks Mahi to enter. Harman tells her that Soumya left because of the police but they will still have to face him. He challenges them to do everything in their power to get their way and he will show them what he can do. Angel tells her not to worry and says Soumya has left and so has Heer but she is still with her. Virat stops them and says she could not follow through with her harassment case but she had inflicted pain on Heer and the members of this house will take revenge for that. Mahi starts to think and Angel tells her if she's expecting some kind of grand entrance like a soap actress. Mahi tries to step in with Daljeet and Angel, but Preeto stops them.

