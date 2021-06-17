'Shakti' Written Update June 16, 2021 Episode: Soumya Upsets Virat By Doubting Sant Baksh

Shakti's latest episode shows Soumya and Harman doubting Sant Baksh for granting Daljeet and Angel bail to keep Heer away from Virat's life. Virat gets upset with them for doubting his father and goes to his home to confront Sant Baksh and Parmeet. Angel makes Preeto furious and she sets Angel's sari on fire in front of everyone. Read the entire written update of Shakti's 16 June episode.

Shakti Written Update June 16, 2021 Episode

Shakti's latest episode starts with Harman meeting Soumya outside the house and tells her he is furious how Angel and Daljeet got the bail so easily. Soumya tells him if the case was weak then obviously they will get the bail. Harman asks her if she thinks it was Sant Baksh who caved in front of them. Soumya says he is also Heer's father-in-law and maybe he does not want Virat to be married to a Kinnar. She tells him they have also faced similar challenges in past and maybe Angel assured him she will keep Heer away from Virat's life. Virat overhears them and yells Soumya's name. Meanwhile, Mahi is hesitant to get inside the house and Angel asks her if she is expecting some grand entrance like a soap actress. Preeto says she is the daughter-in-law of the house so how can she come in without aarti. Preeto performs the aarti with an aggressive look and after that, she warns her she will see what a mother-in-law can do.

Preeto sets Angel's sari on fire

Angel tells her not to worry since she is with her. She tells Preeto that the Kinnars in their family are either their daughter-in-law or their granddaughter but she will change their whole perspective about them. Angel laughs evilly and Preeto drops aarti on her sari. Her sari sets on fire and she starts to panic. Mahi brings water and puts off the fire. Virat tells Soumya his parents have opposed his relationship with Heer but they have also brought her to him when he needed most. Harman says but there is a possibility that Angel may have manipulated Sant Baksh. Virat says he is doubting his father and he will be not hearing a word against his parents. Virat says he is going to search for Heer and also find the truth. Soumya says Angel has disrupted their entire house. She tells Harman now only a Kinnar can defeat a Kinnar.

Virat confronts Sant Baksh

Virat asks Sant Baksh how did Angel and Daljeet get bail despite the strong case against them. Parmeet says so he has come back home just for Heer and Virat tells her to pray for Heer to come back. Virat tells him he wants to study this case himself and Sant Baksh tells him the case is confidential. Virat says if the case was so strong then how did they get the bail. Mahi prays to God for Heer's safety. Angel says the family will see the real colors of Kinnar and they perform the aarti loudly. The family gather and Preeto tells her other Kinnars of the house never broke the house rules. Angel says she is not them and she will do whatever she wants. Preeto gets angry and Harman stops her. Harak Singh says there is no point arguing with them and they leave. Mahi tells Angel Harman will not accept her easily and Angel tells her then get him back in a difficult way.

Mahi tries to get intimate with Harman

Angel says Mahi should go to Harman's room and Mahi asks her if she can talk to Heer once. Angel says it is possible that police must be taping her phone so once the case is resolved she will help her find Heer. Daljeet asks her she said something else to Parmeet and now she is saying different things to Mahi. Angel says she used to say a lot of things before but acted on none now she will do first and then tell. Mahi tells Harman she will be taking out Soumya's things. Harman gets angry and says not to change anything in his room. Mahi says she is still his wife and this is her room too. Harman says he will not engage in any kind of relationship with her. Mahi forcefully tries to get intimate with Harman and they hear a noise and get tensed.

