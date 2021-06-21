'Shakti' Written Update June 19, 2021: Virat Follows Daljeet And Finds Heer's Location

Shakti's latest episode shows police coming to Harak Singh's house for Mahi's complaint against the family. Virat follows Daljeet and finds him going to a place where he could sense Heer's presence. Angel reads Virat's text on Harman's phone that he has found Heer. Read the entire written update of Shakti's 19 June episode-

Shakti Written Update June 19, 2021 episode

Shakti's latest episode starts with Preeto telling Inspector that her daughter-in-law has misunderstood the situation. Mahi tells them that the house is in a mess and they can see it for themselves. However, when the police enter they find the dining room to be clean and that nothing has happened there. Mahi tries to convince the cops to believe her, but Harak Singh comes to the living room. Veeran, Harman, and Harak Singh pretend to be nonchalant about the situation. Harman asks Mahi as she was sleeping beside him and when he woke up he could not find her. Virat follows Daljeet outside the house. They reach an unknown place and Virat could sense Heer's presence. Heer who is tied up in a chair wakes up and says his name. Daljeet asks his goon to guard the door and goes inside. Virat calls Harman Singh to inform him about it.

Angel sees Virat's phone calls

Mahi says they are all lying and asks them where is Soumya. Harman reminds her that Soumya left in the morning in front of the police. Harman tells the inspector if he does not believe him then he can take a look inside the entire house and Mahi agrees. The police go on to look for Soumya in the house. Meanwhile, Virat enters the building from the terrace. The policeman tells Inspector they could not find anything in the house. Angel says they must have hidden her somewhere. Virat finds a door but it is locked so he goes outside and calls Harman as well as Soumya. Angel accuses them of lying and Harman assures the police he has accepted Mahi and Angel is fooling Mahi for money. Angel sees Virat's phone calls on Harman's phone and finds the message which said he has found Heer's location.

Harman talks to Virat

Angel starts to apologize to the police and Preeto and tells police she may have dreamt that Soumya created the mess. The inspector warns her not to waste their time again and leaves. Angel goes on to leave the house and Preeto stops her. The entire family makes a human chain to stop her. Angel then goes from a different way and Mahi stops her and says why did she turn her back in front of the police. Angel says she has to go somewhere and she will tell her everything when she returns. Mahi says she should take her along and Angel lashes out at her. They continue to argue and Virat calls Harman again. Harman sees it this time and Virat informs him he has found Heer's location and sent it to him. Harman says they will reach there as soon as possible. Harman tells Angel she saw Virat's message and so she made the police go away. Angel runs from them and reaches the door.

Soumya stops Angel

Angel opens the door and finds Soumya standing right there. Soumya takes her inside and ties her to a chair. Soumya tells Mahi she will not tie her like this because her daughter's life is in danger. Soumya says she is going with Harman to find Heer and if anything goes wrong then Preeto knows what to do with Angel. Harman and Soumya leave and Angel commands Mahi to untie her. Mahi says it does not matter if it is Angel or Soumya as she wants her daughter at every cost. Angel threatens her for betraying her. Virat keeps looking for Heer and thinks he will not let anything happen to her.

