Shakti Written Update June 2 Episode: Virat Finds Soumya And Informs Harman

Shakti's latest episode starts with Angel and Daljeet getting out of the storeroom and gets shocked seeing Harman and the family standing right there. Angel pushes Daljeet at them and runs away. Veeran and Harak Singh catch Daljeet and Preeto and Harman get shocked seeing Angel run away. Angel runs with the bags in the hallway and Preeto slams her with a frying pan. She falls to the floor and Harman comes running outside. He aggressively picks her up and grips her arm from behind. Preeto slaps her and tells her how could she play such a game under their nose in the house.

Preeto asks Harman how did he know she was hiding in the storeroom. Harman says he first suspected when she was sending pictures of him from the house every now and then. She then made him doubt Parmeet and Mahi that they were working with Angel. Harman tells Angel to tell him where is Soumya and Heer or else he will kill her. Angel tells him to forget about them and think about Virat who must be taking his last breath.

Virat hears Soumya's voice

Angels goons run away from Virat but he beats them up. Virat asks the goon where is Soumya and Heer and when he doesn't say anything her punches him. Virat then hears Soumya's voice asking for someone to save her. He runs to an unknown room and shouts if Soumya is inside. Soumya is tied to a chair and shouts that yes she is inside. Sant Baksh chides Daljeet that he has nothing to do with Angel but he never expected his own blood would betray him. Harman tells Parmeet that he knew she was innocent but he could not say anything because that would have ruined the plan. Sant Baksh says he understands and asks him if they have opened their mouth yet. Harman says not yet.

Parmeet and Preeto join hands

Parmeet steps forward and offers her hand to Preeto. Preeto and Parmeet join hands and Parmeet says when it comes to their children how can they be separate. Harman presses Angel's neck and asks her where are Soumya and Heer. Angel says she does not know where Soumya is since she had come directly from the jail. Harman's phone starts to ring and he tells Angel that she claimed Virat is dead then how is he calling him right now. Harman keeps the phone on speaker and Virat tells him he has found Soumya and has sent the location. Virat asks him to come quickly and a goon throws a net on Virat and hits him on the head.

Harman runs to find their loved ones

Virat's phone falls from his hand and Harman asks him if he is okay. Parmeet takes away the phone and asks Virat where is he and the goon hears her voice and cuts the call. Parmeet grips Angel's arms and asks her where is her son right now. Angel says even if she dies she will not tell her where her son or Soumya and Heer are. Sant Baksh yells at her that this time he will not just send her to jail but at such a place where she will not even be able to see the sun's rays. He commands his police force to take away both Angel and Daljeet. Parmeet requests Harman to bring back her son as well as Heer and Soumya. Preeto tells Harman to bring back their loved ones. Harman runs to find them, Simran comforts Parmeet and Mahi stands there upset.

