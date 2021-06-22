'Shakti' Written Update June 21, 2021 Episode: Heer And Virat Reconcile

Shakti's latest episode shows Virat fighting with Angel's goons to reach Heer. He finds the room but Daljeet hits him and makes him unconscious. His goons take Virat to the same place where Heer is held captive. Meanwhile, Soumya and Harman come to the location Virat has sent them but could not find him anywhere. Read the entire written update of Shakti's 21 June episode-

Shakti Written Update June 21, 2021, Episode

Shakti's latest episode starts with Virat creating a distraction for Angel's goons by breaking a flower vase. He then goes inside and fights with the goons inside and single-handedly defeats them. Virat shouts Heer's name and he could hear Heer's voice. He reaches the door and breaks the lock. However, he gets hit on the head by Daljeet and falls unconscious. Harman and Soumya reach the place but do not find anyone. Harman and Soumya split to look for Virat. Daljeet asks his goons to take Virat inside and tie him. The goons take him to the same place where Heer is tied but Heer could not see him while they tie him. As soon as they move she sees Virat and gets surprised and becomes happy.

Heer and Virat meet each other

Heer calls his name but he does not speak and goons leave. She reminisces their memories from the time they got together, said I love you to each other and their split. Heer then moves her chair closer to him and says he has come looking for her and she is in front of him. Heer starts to cry and Virat gets up and wipes her tears. He unties her while looking at her and they gaze into each other's eyes. Virat tells her he looked for her everywhere and today he has finally met her. He tells her he loves her and Heer says she loves him too. They both start to dance romantically the way they usually did but Heer's dream breaks. She is still untied in the chair and Virat is tied beside her unconscious.

Heer comes to know about Harman

Heer looks at him and asks him to open his eyes to make her dream come true. Virat opens his eyes and tries to break from the rope. He asks her if she is okay and if they hurt him and Heer thinks how did she ever think that she will go away from him and he will let her go. Soumya and Harman keep looking for Virat but they don't find him and reunite at the car. They then go together in a different direction. Heer tells Virat he fell in trouble because of her and he tells her he could go through hell for her. Virat tells her not to worry and Harman Singh will be coming anytime now. Heer gets confused and Virat tells her Harman has returned after so many years.

Heer apologizes to Virat

Heer gets happy that Harman is alive and Virat tells her not just him, Soumya has returned as well. Heer tells him she cannot believe both Soumya and Harman have returned to her life. She cries that she wants to get out of this place right now and meet them. She gets close to Virat and their hands meet together and they gaze into each other's eyes. Harman and Soumya keep looking for Virat and Soumya tells him not to call his name since Angel's goons will get alert. Heer apologizes to Virat for not believing in him and in the strength of their love. Virat tells Heer that their love has won and promises her that whatever happens now he will never leave her. Heer promises him too and they say I love you to each other.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM SHAKTI'S EPISODE

