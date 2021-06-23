Shakti Written Update June 22, 2021, Episode: Harman And Soumya Trick Daljeet's Goons

Shakti's latest episode shows Harman and Soumya disguising as tribal dancers to enter the building where Virat and Heer are held captive. Angel, who is tied in a chair at Harak Singh's house, tries to break from the rope. Harman and Soumya perform a dance performance for Daljeet and goons to entertain them as tribals. Read the entire written update of Shakti's 22 June episode-

Shakti Written Update June 22, 2021, Episode

Shakti's latest episode starts with Harman and Soumya coming to the place of Virat's location. Soumya says they cannot go like this in the building and tells him she has a plan and asks him to come with her. Angel tells Mahi she will help her get Harman and asks her to untie her. Daljeet calls at Harak Singh's telephone and asks him to make him talk with Angel. Angel starts to scream and Preeto shuts her mouth. Harak Singh tells him Angel is not here and Daljeet asks him to make him talk to Mahi or else he will kill Heer. Harak Singh asks Mahi to talk to him but keeping in mind he has threatened to kill Heer. Daljeet asks Mahi if everything is fine at home and to tell him the truth he will not be hurting Heer. Mahi tells him everything is fine and Daljeet asks him to call when Angel returns. Angel shouts at Mahi that the entire family is fooling her and Preeto ties her mouth with a cloth.

Harman and Soumya dress as tribals

Harman and Soumya go to Virat's location dressed as tribals. Meanwhile, Heer tells Virat they have to get out of this place anyhow. Virat assures her they will get out and Heer tries to untie Virat. Harman asks Soumya to start her act to get in the building. Soumya and Harman act to fight with each other and Angel's goons shout at them. Harman tells them she has been arguing for so long and he has no idea where they are now. He tells them they are tribal dancers and the goons ask them to get inside the building. Daljeet yells at their goons as to why did he bring unknown people inside. Harman tells him they are tribals and they perform on the streets and sleep wherever they get space. Soumya insists on performing for Daljeet.

Soumya makes goons unconscious

Angel thinks about getting out of Harak Singh's house and she finds a small nail on her chair's arm. She rubs the rope on the nail to loosen her grip. Harman and Soumya perform their dance and entertain the goons. While dancing Harman distracts Daljeet and Soumya mixes something in an alcohol bottle. She makes all the goons drink the bottle while dancing and they start to fall one by one on the floor. Virat manages to break his rope and gets up. Angel also tears her rope and breaks free. Preeto gets suspicious and walks towards her. Angel pushes her and runs towards the door.

Mahi lets Angel run away

Mahi stops her at the door and Angel promises her she will give her Heer as well as Harman if she lets her leave right now. Preeto, Harak Singh, and other family members come toward Angel. Mahi moves away from the door and lets Angel run away. The family gets shocked and Mahi says Harman's name but Preeto gets angry at her. Preeto tries to harm her physically but Harak Singh stops her. All the goons and Daljeet fall unconscious on the floor after drinking. Harman and Soumya go looking for Virat and Heer and call their names out loud. They hear gunfire and find Angel standing in front of them with the gun. She aims the gun at Soumya and Harman.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM SHAKTI'S EPISODE

