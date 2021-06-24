Shakti Written Update June 23: A Happy Reunion For The Family With An Undertone Of Tension

Shakti's 23 June episode began with Heer coming back home after all the trials and tribulations the family went through. Everyone is really happy to see her and welcome her home with open arms. She is the most excited to see her parents and wants to be in their arms. It is a very special moment for everyone in the family and they are happy to see everything finally falling into place. They decide to take a picture to immortalize the occasion and Mahi is asked to take a picture. Mahi is unhappy with Heer’s return and feels threatened by it. Saumya asks Mahi what her problem was and warns her that she would not allow Mahi to ruin Heer’s happiness. Read the Shakti written update to find out what happens next.

Shakti written update

Shakti’s latest episode then sees Saumya deciding to pull Mahi aside to talk to her. Heer goes close to Harman and rests her head on his lap. Harman asks her what the issue was and she says she is trying to make up for all the moments when she was away from her father. Saumya asks Mahi what it was that she wanted to ask Heer. She says she could not understand why she wanted to involve Heer in her personal matters. Saumya calls Mahi a hypocrite and says that she cannot believe that she wanted to use Heer now but when Heer had exposed her true identity as a Kinnar she wanted nothing to do with her.

Saumya further says that Heer was only with them for a few days so she did not want anything to upset her. She warms Mahi not to use Heer to further her selfish interests. Heer goes to see what the two of them are talking and they cover it up. The episode ends with Harman getting the entire house decorated for Heer and Heer asks him how he managed to do it all so soon. He says that all of the credit goes to Saumya for it was she who had put in all the hard work. The entire family is very happy and contented.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM SHAKTI'S EPISODE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.