'Shakti' Written Update June 26, 2021 Episode: Harman Checks On Heer While Virat Sneaks In

Shakti's latest episode starts with Heer requesting Soumya to dance with her and says any of her celebrations are incomplete without her dance. They both start to dance and Heer then forces Mahi to dance with them. All of them start to dance and Heer also brings Preeto to dance with them. Harman enters and takes Harak Singh and other family members to groove along. Preeto then stops them and says they should start with the Mehendi ceremony. Heer tells Mahi and Soumya that she is lucky to have them both on her special day and says she wants both of them to apply Mehendi on her hands. Mahi gets jealous looking at Soumya but they both apply Mehendi on her hands. After the ceremony, Soumya brings chocolate milk for Heer to her bedroom. Heer calls it delicious and tells her it has been ages since she drank chocolate milk made by her.

Heer tells her she is missing Rohan and Soumya tells her he will be returning soon and not to worry. Heer tells her she has missed her and thanks her for returning. Soumya says she wants to tell something to her and Heer's phone starts to vibrate. Virat thinks she will not pick her phone now since she is with her family. Parmeet comes in asks him to try the Sherwani and says she talked to Preeto and that they have made one that is matching with the bridal wear. Virat thinks he will talk to Heer today anyhow. Soumya tells Heer that she wants her to be independent and find a good job for her. Soumya says she does not want her to depend on anyone and asks her to complete her studies and get a job. Heer promises her.

Virat comes to Harak Singh's house. Soumya sees Virat sneaking into Heer's room through a window in the mirror and says she should leave now since it is getting late. Virat enters Heer's room and Heer gets scared and screams. Virat shuts her mouth and tells her he has finally got her after so long. He goes on to drink the milkshake and says this is Soumya's famous chocolate milk. Heer tells him not to finish it and Virat says they can drink together. They start to drink and Harman starts to knock on the door. Heer makes Virat hide behind the curtains and Heer opens the door. Harman asks her why did she scream and if everything was alright. Heer says she saw a lizard and got scared. Harman says he will check the room for her. Soumya stops him saying she is not a kid anymore and she is going to get married soon.

Soumya and Harman are about to leave and Heer stops them by saying she wants to tell them something important. Heer says she is glad that they have returned to her life. She tells Harman she always imagined having a father and now that he has returned, she is sure God truly loves her. Heer and Harman hug each other and Harman kisses her forehead. Soumya says she should rest now and leaves with Harman. Virat says why did she hide him and Heer says if they saw him they would have asked him to leave and she would not be able to hug him. They hug each other and Virat says they should take some off their wedding vows today itself. Heer says she does not want to think of the future and live in the present.

